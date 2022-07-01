The investigation at Enyobeni tavern following the deaths of 21 teenagers has been concluded and police have left the site

Community members are furious about the deaths of the minors and want the tavern to be closed down

Many South Africans are saddened about the loss of lives and are wondering when the tavern owner will be arrested

EAST LONDON - The police investigation at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 teenagers perished on Sunday morning, has been concluded and the investigative team has withdrawn from the site.

The tavern has been closed since the incident and the police are now waiting for the post-mortem results that will determine what the cause of death was.

Scenery Park residents want Enyobeni tavern to be closed down permanently. Image: STR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Shockwaves were sent across South Africa on Sunday, 26 June when news broke that minors who partied at a tavern mysteriously died.

Scenery Park residents want Enyobeni tavern to be shutdown

The community members now want the establishment to be closed down completely, according to a SABC News report.

Community members say they have made numerous complaints about the tavern owner to the police but nothing was done. Many went down to the police station to also air out their grievances about how police officers handle criminal cases.

Scenery Park residents call on government to build community centres

The Scenery Park residents have urged the government to build them more recreational activities to keep young teens busy, reports eNCA. Community youth leader Sandisile Manyoli stated they want sports facilities that will help the youth and reduce the alcohol problem.

"The councillor we have doesn’t listen to us as the youth. We go to them and give them programmes to assist the youth but the councillor doesn’t attend to those problems," said Manyoli.

South Africans react

@PatrickNicholl3 said:

"Why has the tavern owner been arrested? Does anyone know why?"

@LethuNkanyiso said:

"As more information unfolds about the #EnyobeniTavern it’s clear that fewer questions should be asked about ‘poor parenting’ and ‘immoral children’ but more about power-hungry people that put teenagers at risk for their own gain."

@wandanjimi said:

"The fact of the matter is that we can blame the owner and her workers as we should, however, we also have to hold these very kids and their parents accountable."

@Thabang84yesno said:

"What are children doing drinking alcohol? Where were the parents?"

Cassper Nyovest, Anele Mdoda and Ntsiki Mazwai share touching reactions following the Enyobeni tavern tragedy

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa woke up to the shocking news of the death of 21 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 at a tavern in Enyobeni in East London.

According to reports circulating online, investigators are still trying to piece together the cause of death as all the children allegedly had no physical injuries.

Social media users, including celebrities, have all taken to the streets to express grief and shock following the heartbreaking tragedy, reports The South African. Per the publication, rapper Cassper Nyovest retweeted a story from a local publication and posted a broken heart emoji.

