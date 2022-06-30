A video showing a large group of youngsters attempting to enter Enyobeni Tavern has been circulating online

The footage was captured on the fateful night which saw 21 teens die due to carbon monoxide poisoning

A government pathologist concluded that that a gaseous substance was likely to have been released in the downstairs area

A video captured shortly before the tragic death of 21 minors at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on Sunday, 26 June, was shared on social media recently.

The clip shows scores of youngsters trying to enter the facility as well as many others partying up a storm inside the premises.

The cause of death in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy that left 21 teenagers dead is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning, Briefly News earlier reported.

A video showing how packed Enyobeni Tavern was the night many died has been released. Image: STR/AFP via Getty Images, @muuzaaroo/TikTok

The victims allegedly showed traces of carbon monoxide poisoning when preliminary post-mortem examinations were conducted. Government pathology expert Dr Solomon Zondi, who examined the bodies, told Mail & Guardian that a gaseous substance was likely to have been released in the downstairs area. He said the children died of poisoning, however, it could have been something else that they ingested.

Initial speculation surrounding the deaths indicated that minors died as a result of being trampled on during a stampede inside the tavern, however, it was noted that there was no physical evidence on the bodies to suggest that, according to TimesLIVE.

Reports indicate that 17 minors died inside the tavern while the rest died at the hospital. The youngest child who died at the tavern was 13 years old.

The tavern owner has since had his liquor license revoked and has apologised to the bereaved families. The tavern remains closed and police investigations continue.

Social media users responded to the video footage posted on TikTok with concern and disappointment:

Akhona sikhosana commented:

“Pens down thought pens down happens after final exams n they were just writing June exams.”

Nosange mpho Mlungwana responded:

“I Blame our system, our children have got too many rights which we never had they have too many privileges .”

Msiza wrote:

“Each parent must take responsibility and where necessary criminally charged for negligence of umntwana wakhe.. ulala njan mzali ungamazi ba uphi umntu.”

vivia2nzulu0 said:

“This generation shame it's all about Alcohol nothing else .”

Lesiba Mashishi shared:

“The groove is too much in our country, youth is not kept busy anymore with anything but booze n groove.”

