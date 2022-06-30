Children and community members gathered outside the Enyobeni tavern to honour the victims of the poisoning tragedy

The children, dressed in white, carried candles and sang a tribute song written by a local artist, Slimmo

Police, officials and youth leaders attempted to contain the children who were demonstrating vigorously

EAST LONDON - Hundreds of children donning white T-shirts and carrying candles gathered to honour the victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy, where 21 teenagers died on Sunday, 26 June.

Loud chants of a tribute song that a local artist, Slimmo, created could be heard throughout the community as the children demanded that the owner of the tavern close the premises.

A mass funeral for the victims will be held on Wednesday 6 July. The cause of death has been identified as a chemical poison, however, investigations into the matter are still underway. According to eNCA, authorities are yet to identify the specific chemical.

The incident sent shockwaves through the community. Many residents are demanding that the tavern owner be arrested for the deaths of the youngsters. Police along with other officials and youth leaders attempted to contain the children who were demonstrating.

Youth leaders told TimesLIVE that a bigger march will take place on Friday 1 July.

Social media users reacted to the march following the 21 teenagers’ deaths:

@gbjframe said:

“In spite of this great and unnecessary loss, taverns, clubs and shebeens will be full again this weekend, seems our nation has become immune to shocks and simply carries on as if nothing happened. The deaths of these youngsters, will be in vain.”

@Justin86097474 posted:

“All taverns in the area must be closed down.”

@Tebzarola commented:

“These kids frequented this tavern, why did they not march then? We are a very reactive society. What about the parents that let this happen? What about the liquor board? What about law enforcement? It takes a village!”

@chosen_heavenly added:

“Why were they going to a tavern in the first place?”

Enyobeni tavern cause of death revealed to be toxic fumes from a generator, according to forensic experts

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported forensic experts believe they have determined the cause of death of the 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on Sunday, 26 June. Carbon monoxide fumes from a petrol generator are believed to have been the cause, however, the final autopsy results have yet to be announced.

The victims allegedly showed traces of carbon monoxide poisoning when preliminary post-mortem examinations were conducted.

