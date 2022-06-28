Parents whose children died at the Enyobeni tavern on Sunday, 26 June want answers about the tragedy

Community members and families marched to the local police station and called for the tavern owner to be arrested

A community youth leader said the tavern owner needs to answer for what happened to the victims

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

EAST LONDON - The deaths of 21 minors at the Enyobeni tavern have raised numerous questions about why teenagers were allowed to consume alcohol on the premises.

Many parents whose children were killed during the incident are calling for answers as investigations into the tragedy continue.

Scenery Park residents want the Enyobei tavern owner to account for why minors were allowed at his business premises. Image: STR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ntombizonke Mgangala's 17-year-old child lost her life in the incident. Speaking to SABC News, the distraught woman demanded answers for her child's death and questioned the motives behind allowing minors into a tavern.

Mgangala said her daughter saved money and disappeared with her friends on Saturday. When her parents looked for her, she was nowhere to be found.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, community members and families want the owner of the tavern to be arrested. A Community Youth Leader, Langa Miya, told the Daily Maverick that the tavern owner needs to answer for what happened.

Youth from the area also marched to Scenery Park Police Station and demanded that the owner of the tavern be arrested on Monday afternoon.

Many social media users believe that the parents along with the owner of the tavern should be held accountable for the death of the 21 minors:

@fakazimamba said:

"Did they not know that THEIR children drink alcohol?"

@linsam12 wrote:

"I hope the parents of the children are also held accountable because their kids would not be dead if they had been responsible parents and not allowed them to go out drinking."

@cab_delivery posted:

"Marikana is a workplace and Enyobeni is a tavern where a greedy owner failed to follow the country's rules. Parents must also be blamed."

@Iamgiftsincere added:

"We can blame the owner all we like but the truth is parents need to play a role in their children's upbringing. I mean how many parents, uncles, aunts etc. have been sending their underage children to buy alcohol for them??? The same applies to cigarettes."

Mandela royal house calls for a complete alcohol ban following deaths of 21 teens at Enyobeni tavern

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported following the deaths of 21 minors at the Enyobeni tavern on Sunday, 26 June, Mvezo village chief Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela is calling for a ban on alcohol. Former President Nelson Mandela's grandson said the Royal House of Mandela also wants community taverns to be closed to prevent other tragedies of a similar nature.

The Enyobeni tavern at Scenery Park closed its doors following the deaths. However, Mandela believes that Sunday's horrific incident was not an isolated case.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News