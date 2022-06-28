Police Minister Bheki Cele recently stated that the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni tavern likely died while they were dancing

The minister has also stated that the police cannot be blamed for the deaths because the children should have been under parental supervision

Some South Africans disagree with Cele and say the police should have been there to enforce the law

EAST LONDON - Minister of Police Bheki Cele has spoken out about the unlikely turn of events related to the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The minister believes that the young teens were dancing when they suddenly collapsed on the ground for a reason currently unknown. Cele says after collapsing, the teenagers were pushed to the side and then left to die.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele says the youngest teenager to have died at Enyobeni tavern in East London was 13 years old. Image: Darren Stewart & STR/AFP

Tragically, 17 teenagers were found dead inside the popular Scenery Park tavern while one succumbed on route to a medical facility. Three others died later in hospital, according to TimesLIVE. During his speech at the Rural Safety Summit in Parys, Cele speculated that the teenagers most likely started collapsing between 2:13am and 4am.

"They died as they danced. They danced and fell and died — literally. And they were pushed to the side and others kept dancing," said an emotional Cele.

Cele went on to that somebody should have done something to help those children. The minister stated that community members were questioning where the police were when the children were dying.

Cele responded to that call by saying those children shouldn't have been there in the first place, but under parental supervision, reports News24.

"Come on, the 13-year-old dies at 6am in the morning, 5am or 4am, [and] you are asking where the police are? Really? Really? A 13-year-old dies in a shebeen at 4am in the morning?" asked Cele.

The teenagers who died at the Enyobeni tavern are said to have been aged between 13 and 17 years old.

South Africans weigh in on the deaths at the Enyobeni tavern

@Veronica63681 said:

"They can't die as they danced. There's no such, something fishy..."

@karlvanheerden1 said:

"This guy should join the clean-up crew. He always arrives after the fact doing some inappropriate actions. Forgetting that due to his disastrous leadership, the police force has become completely decimated."

@MelvinLuvhimbi said:

"Here we go again, the first witness on the scene, Bheki Cele, already reconstructed the crime scene."

@Zodumo50053692 said:

"It can be true, if the place was so fully packed and they were drunk and teargas was sprayed."

@AndromedaAdvent said:

"For crying out loud, what drug were they poisoned with? Get to the point."

@asboats said:

"If you and your law enforcers did your jobs, these taverns would not have been there. Your tears mean nothing."

East London tavern survivor recalls horrific ordeal, police investigate inquest into the deaths of 21 teens

Briefly News previously reported that the tragic deaths of 21 high school children who were leaving the Enyobeni tavern on Sunday, 26 June, left the country in shock and horror.

A stampede had allegedly broken out when patrons were unable to breathe, according to a survivor of the incident who spoke out and recalled her terrifying encounter.

During an interview with TimesLIVE, the 24-year-old woman said she was fortunate to escape unharmed with her friends. She compared the scene to a horror movie and said while people struggled to escape, a stampede broke out. Minors were allegedly in attendance at the event for a ‘pens-down’ celebration to mark the end of the June exams.

