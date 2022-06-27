The horrible tragedy that took place at a tavern in Enyobeni, East London, has left South Africans short of words

According to reports, 21 teenagers died under mysterious conditions, and investigations are still underway

Local celebrities including Cassper Nyovest, Ntsiki Mazwai, Siv Ngesi, Lerato Kganyago, and Anele Mdoda have all reacted to the devastating news

South Africa woke up to the shocking news of the death of 21 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 at a tavern in Enyobeni in East London.

According to reports circulating online, investigators are still trying to piece together the cause of death as all the children allegedly had no physical injuries.

Social media users, including celebrities, have all taken to the streets to express grief and shock following the heartbreaking tragedy, reports The South African. Per the publication, rapper Cassper Nyovest retweeted a story from a local publication and posted a broken heart emoji.

Controversial poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai was outraged by the tragedy. The star headed to her Twitter page to question why minors were allowed in a tavern n the first place. She wrote:

“Selling alcohol to underage kids. Only one entrance to his club. The spraying of the pepper spray or gas to make the kids leave is homicide. Lots of laws were broken last night”.

Radio personalities Anele Mdoda and Lerato Kganyago also shared tearjerking posts with Lerato, sharing that East London has a special place in her heart.

Enyobeni tavern owner allegedly apologises to families of 21 teens who died under mysterious circumstances

In more related news, Briefly News reported that the owner of the Enyobeni tavern allegedly apologised to the families of the 21 teenagers who died at his business premises in Scenery Park on Sunday, 26 June.

The details surrounding the deaths are unclear. However, police are investigating an inquest, and the Eastern Cape Liquor board plans to lay criminal charges against the owner.

The tavern will also be temporarily closed. According to SABC News, the entertainment manager of the tavern, DJ Promise Martin, said there weren’t enough men on the ground to safeguard the patrons. He also admitted that the situation was out of control.

