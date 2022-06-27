Lerato Kganyago has joined the rest of South Africa to mourn the death of 21 teenagers who passed away at a tavern in East London

Minister of Police Bheki Cele announced that the people who were confirmed dead were between the ages of 13 and 17

Kganyago headed to her Instagram page to share that the tragedy devastated her because East London holds a special place in her heart

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africa is mourning the mysterious death of 21 young people who allegedly died at a tavern in East London.

Lerato Kgangago has taken to her pages to mourn the mysterious passing of teens in East London. Image: @leratoknyago

Source: Instagram

The country's police confirmed the occurrence stating that those who passed away were between 13 and 17 years of age. However, the cause of death is yet to be announced.

Media personality Lerato Kganyago took to her social media pages to send her condolences to those affected. The famous DJ released a statement stating that what happened broke her heart, reports TimesLIVE. She wrote:

"To the mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends and everyone who has been directly touched by this tragedy, my deepest condolences. East London holds a special place in my heart. I have met many incredible and inspiring young people from eMonti. I'm truly heartbroken by what happened. Ndi lilisana nani bazali base Monti. Tutwini."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Enyobeni tavern owner gets liquor license revoked and faces criminal charges after 21 kids mysteriously died

In related Briefly News reported that the Eastern Cape Liquor Board intends to lay criminal charges against the Enyobeni tavern owner following the deaths of at least 21 teenagers at his tavern on Sunday morning, 26 June.

The Liquor Board’s CEO, Dr. Nombuyiselo Makala, says the tavern owner contravened the liquor act by serving alcohol to minors. As a result, his liquor license has been revoked.

According to SABC News, the Liquor Board's sentiments are also shared by the National Liquor Traders convener Lucky Ntimane, who says the responsibility for the deaths of the minors lies solely on the Enyobeni tavern owner.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News