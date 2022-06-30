Eskom workers at the Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga say they will continue striking over salary increases

The employees , who are affiliated with the National Union of Mineworkers , want a 15% salary increase

, , Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation of workers is completely unacceptable

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MPUMALANGA - About 200 Eskom workers at the Matla Power Station remain adamant that their demands for salary increases be met.

The workers say they will not return to work until Eskom agrees to their demands, despite the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding.

Eskom workers in Mpumalanga have vowed to continue striking until their demands are met. Image: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg & Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Employees affiliated with the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) want a 15% salary increase despite the power utility offering 7%. The union’s branch chairperson, Nkosinathi Sithole, told SABC News that Eskom is treating them like “sub-humans” and said that the situation has gotten out of hand. Num said that the employees will not return to work if their demands are not met.

Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the unlawful strike is responsible for Stage 6 loadshedding. He said the intimidation by striking workers has led the country into darkness.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Gordhan said the intimidation is completely unacceptable and is primarily responsible for the country being where it is. According to EWN, he was given the assurance that everything will be done to bring the country to normality as far as the supply of electricity.

Social media users are angered over the strike and call for an end to it:

Mario Dos Santos said:

“Fire them all so they can go sit in the dark at home. Employ people with the right skills who put their country first.”

Sphe Mbuyazi wrote:

“They should all be fired, and the community should deal with those that try to sabotage Eskom and other workers that actually want to work. We are tired now!”

John Andrews posted:

“Exactly, they want to hold the country to ransom. They must be dismissed.”

Fareed Madcoil Moosa added:

“So now an entire country has to suffer so they can get paid a little more money all the while the rest of the country loses their livelihood and their money.”

AfriForum seeks court action against Eskom workers engaging in unlawful protests following stage 6 blackouts

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported civil rights organisation AfriForum has threatened to take legal action against striking Eskom workers following the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding on Tuesday, 28 June. The strike has further hampered the already exacerbated power utility.

As a result, AfriForum’s legal team has been instructed to bring an urgent application to the Pretoria High Court to compel law enforcers to act against the employees. The striking workers are allegedly intimidating and harassing their colleagues.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News