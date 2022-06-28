Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has explained that there are a number of reasons behind Eskom's difficulty with keeping the lights on

Eskom issued an announcement on Tuesday stating that rolling blackouts will be moving to Stage 6 on Tuesday at 4pm

South Africans are unhappy with the continued loadshedding and feel that there might be sabotage going on

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has indicated that there are a number of factors in play that can influence South Africa moving to higher stages of loadshedding.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Eskom announced that loadshedding will be moving to Stage 6 from 4pm until 10pm. Stage 4 will then be implemented from 10pm to midnight.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says a backlog of scheduled maintenance could lead to prolonged loadshedding. Images: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Eskom stated that rolling blackouts will then be downgraded to Stage 2 between midnight and 5am on Wednesday, 29 June before returning to Stage 4 again.

Here's the full statement:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

During a press conference, De Ruyter explained that the state-owned power utility experience more breakdowns at various power stations and Eskom has also been unable to carry out scheduled maintenance due to continued protest action by employees, according to SABC News.

The Eskom CEO explained that the unlawful protests have intensified and some workers who choose to continue working have been intimidated by protestors. At least four plant operators' homes were also petrol bombed recently.

De Ruyter added that there are at least 70 employees who are staying at home due to fear of being attacked by disgruntled employees.

According to Fin24, Eskom lost 10 generation units overnight which resulted in a significant loss of generation capacity. De Ruyter stated that Eskom is working very hard to restore at least 4000MW in an effort to avoid implementing Stage 6.

De Ruyter added that should protest action continue, it will create a backlog in maintenance which would mean loadshedding will be prolonged.

South Africans react to loadshedding possibly going to Stage 6

South Africans are mostly fed up with Eskom's inability to keep the lights on. Some people believe that sabotage might be at play.

Here are some comments:

@marksinthesouth said:

"There is probably some sabotage involved. Working national key positions, you shouldn't have the right to strike."

@Sheny_Market said:

"Eskom's problems started in 2008. It’s a sorry state of affairs. I hold the men who were in charge then as the start of the problems. But now we have to move forward. We can do it. Together!"

@MngadiTsepo said:

"Your choice of diction is totally misleading. Just tell the people that we are headed to stage6 this evening."

@mashaba_neos said:

"Stage 6 Blackout Loading. The silence on Eskom management's inability to stabilize the power utility is deafening..."

Stage 6 loadshedding warning has Mzansi people throwing in the candle: “They might as well shut down Eskom"

Briefly News earlier reported that the people of Mzansi went off just like the lights when Eskom pulls a fast one with the electricity. They say eras repeat themselves, but no one was ever ready to relive the stone age.

The resilience of the people of Mzansi is commendable. However, while looting and even the global pandemic have an end, this Eskom crisis seems as if it will live with us forever, like the everlasting fear of polony thanks to Listeriosis.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter claims that the loss of units and protest disruptions at Eskom have heightened the risk that loadshedding will go to Stage 6 this evening, Tuesday 28 June 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News