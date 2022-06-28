If Eskom puts Mzansi on Stage 6 loadshedding, then people feel they might as well cut their own power

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said the protests have put extra strain on power plants, which could result in implementation of Stage 6

The people of Mzansi could not deal with the warning and took to social media to vent their frustrations

Stage 6 loadshedding? Kante! The people of Mzansi went off just like the lights when Eskom pulls a fast one with the electricity. They say eras repeat themselves, but no one was ever ready to relive the stone age.

The resilience of the people of Mzansi is commendable. However, while looting and even the global pandemic have an end, this Eskom crisis seems as if it will live with us forever, like the everlasting fear of polony thanks to Listeriosis.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter claims that the loss of units and protest disruptions at Eskom have heightened the risk that loadshedding will go to Stage 6 this evening, Tuesday 28 June 2022.

The people of Mzansi have their say about this Stage 6 nonsense

The general consensus is that Eskom might as well accept defeat and turn off the power for good because the people of Mzansi cannot take this nonsense any longer. They’d rather know they have to forage for firewood than have hours of power cuts just sprung upon them. We either live like modern people or go back to caveman days, this in-between is confusing. LOL, peeps are gatvol!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Sentletse said:

“They might as well shut down Eskom. We’ll gather firewood.”

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

“Eskom warns of possible Stage 6 power cuts from 5pm. It's already happening We stuck with Stage 6 loadshedding. Next time They will only switch the power on in the rich suburbs. Don't complain. Enjoy your ANC. Welcome to Zimbabwe South.”

@abednego82 said:

“Lesotho doesn't have loadshedding. A kilometre across the river there's loadshedding for 5 hours a day. Eskom supplies both countries with electricity. ”

@aandii_madiba said:

@DJAnkletap said:

Eskom implements Stage 4 loadshedding as workers continue to protest over wages at 9 power stations

In related news, Briefly News reported that Eskom has followed through with a warning stating that should workers continue with plans to protest at various power stations and facilities on Friday, 24 June, loadshedding could be extended to higher stages.

The state-owned power utility implemented Stage 2 rolling blackouts earlier this week and will now implement Stage 4 on Friday until midnight. Loadshedding will revert to Stage 2 on Saturday until Sunday, 28 June.

In a statement published early Friday morning by Eskom, the energy company stated that protests have resulted in the blockading of entrances to Eskom facilities and the intimidation of employees who choose to continue working.

