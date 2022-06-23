The health minister of South Africa has recently announced that South Africans will be able to get back to normal after the pandemic

Mzansi's favourite entertainers were happy to hear the announcement and took to social media to voice their relief

Cassper Nyovest, Somizi Mhlongo and DJ Maphorisa are some of the most notable names who reacted to the lift of pandemic restrictions

South Africa had covid-19 regulations since 2020 that health minister Joe Phaahla has finally lifted.

Cassper Nyovest and Somizi Mhlongo reacted to the mask mandate being lifted while DJ Maphorisa made an announcement. Image: Getty Images/ Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images/ Instagram/@somizi/@casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest and Somizi Mhlongo were among the celebrities who reacted to the news, while DJ Maphorisa is all ready to go.

Cassper Nyovest and Somizi Mhlongo react to lockdown restrictions lift

eNCA announced the news about the mask mandate lift in a tweet, and Cassper Nyovest took to his Twitter to express his excitement. Cassper Nyovest said that he's happy the masks are no longer required because it has been hard to deal with them. Cassper implies that he is wary about the return of gatherings but admits that "we need big festivals back".

TimesLIVE reports that Somizi Mhlongo also reacted to the news on his Instagram. Somizi said that he hopes that the industry will return with promoters who are willing to pay entertainers their worth, he said:

"So we are asking for our fees to be respected, don't pay us those old fees of level 5. We are tired of negotiating. If you can't afford try somewhere else.”

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are ready with a concert

TimesLIVE reports that two notable amapiano music artists have already responded to the news with their concerts. DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small will have their live concert, Scorpion Kings. The event that was postponed since 2020 will happen on Friday, 22 July, at Times Square in Pretoria, according to Maphorisa's Twitter post.

Netizens react to lock down and mask mandate lifts

Fans of the celebrities reacted to the news with their fave celebs.

@Loftey2 wrote:

"I love how we will be able to wear our spectacles again and not have difficulty with the steaming fog it makes "

Cassper's fans were eager to get the ball rolling on a concert from the rapper, @RealSavannist commented:

"They've been dropped sweery, you can start planning the next Fill Up"

DJ Maphorisa's much anticipated Scorpion Kings Live concert was also well received.

Other netizens were worried about how ending the mask mandate would affect them personally.

@BiancaNjabulo said:

"So now people will easily recognize us in public? Also, What do I do when I Wana talk to myself?I'll continue wearing my mask"

@SMagoso3 commented:

"How will I talk to myself in public "

