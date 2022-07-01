Rick Ross is set to perform in Zimbabwe towards the end of this year and hip-hop heads are super excited following the announcement

The US superstar will do his thing at the Harare International Conference Centre on 18 November, tickets for his concert go on sale on 15 July

Zimbabweans shared mixed reactions to the announcement with some saying they have to start learning his lyrics while others are worried about his opening acts

Rick Ross is coming to Africa. The US rapper is set to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time ever on 18 November.

Rick Ross will perform in Zimbabwe in November. Image: @richforever

Source: Instagram

The superstar will set the stage on fire at the Harare International Conference Centre. Tickets for the wealthy hip-hop artist's concert go on sale from 15 July.

The Hustlin' hitmaker's name has been trending on Twitter since the announcement was made. A video of Rick Ross making the announcement is also trending on the timeline.

Zimbabweans and hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to the news. Some hilariously shared that they have to learn his songs' lyrics while others are curious about his opening acts.

@SplitsLoui wrote:

"Rick Ross coming to Zimbabwe in November. I know I'm not the only one waiting to see who those supporting acts are bro."

@StevTre said:

"It's gonna be Rick Ross on the aux everyday till the 18th."

@tidzawachoo commented:

"Rick Ross coming to Zim? Learn the lyrics now guys so we don’t mumble panonzi Mayback Music."

@_fracturedsoul wrote:

"People are arguing for Winky D and Jah Prayzah to open for Rick Ross? Do we not have other artists? Ko Zim Hip Hop? Come on guys."

@v_morghulis said:

"I genuinely wonder if we have that many Rick Ross fans as a country."

@MamiyaDuchess added:

"I love Rick Ross but out of all the artist they picked him."

