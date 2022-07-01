Social media users are counting down the hours until the much-awaited 126th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Unarguably the most talked about horse racing event in Africa, the Durban July brings high-end fashion and parties

Peeps have been waiting in anticipation to see what this year features as it this be the first public event in two years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Durban July is upon us and South Africans can't wait for the event. Many are barely interested in the horses and the betting but are looking forward to the parties and, of course, the extraordinary fashion.

Mzansi social media users can't wait for the Durban July weekend. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Celebrities, business people and top government officials are expected to descend on Durban draped in top designer outfits to attend the 126th edition of the Hollywood bets Durban July.

#DurbanJuly has been trending with hilarious reactions from South African Twitter users as the day nears. Peeps have been sharing funny conversations of slay queens borrowing clothes and wigs to rock with at the event.

@NyikoooP wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"There's a legend going to Durban July tomorrow with slay queen who has not paid employees."

@WhyUfikelate said:

"Can’t wait to see who will be wearing what at this year's Durban July."

@MasahuMagombo added:

"If you are at the Durban July and run into a politician… boo them and boo loudly."

Moshe Ndiki reacts to backlash following his dog Sugar Ndiki's top-tier funeral: "I don't see anything wrong"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki left social media users divided when he shared videos and pictures of his late dog Sugar's lush funeral. The Gomora star revealed that he hired famous celebrity events planned Nono Events to organise his baby's dignified send-off.

The event left peeps divided as many shared different views. Some said the star went overboard with the funeral, while pet lovers understood Moshe's need to say goodbye to Sugar in style.

Reacting to the backlash, the media personality said he wanted to give Sugar a decent funeral, just like people giving their family members and children beautiful funerals. ZAlebs reports that the star said he organised the event because he didn't see anything wrong with that.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News