The Devil Wears Prada 2's special screening in South Africa on 28 April 2026, and South African celebrities showed up dressed to the nines

Bonang Matheba was among the favourites dressed in their best for the South African screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2

Briefly News reported live from the special screening at Eastgate Mall Ster-Kinerkor

South African stars showed up to The Devil Wears Prada 2 special screening dressed in their best. Bonang Matheba, Pabi Moloi and Pamela Mtanga were among the beloved celebrities who showed up for the South African screening of the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Bonang Matheba was among South African celebrities at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' screening. Image: Briefly News

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Briefly News asked Bonang Matheba, Zozibini Tunzi, Pabi Moloi and other beloved media personalities which designer they would wear forever in case of a post-apocalyptic situation. Celebrities also shared how they relate to the two main characters in The Devil Wears Prada 2 ahead of the special screening

Bonang told Briefly News she sees herself as both Miranda Priestly and Andy. The iconic presenter took over the red carpet in a structured ensemble in a black and white pattern referencing a real runway, the namesake of the fictional magazine in The Devil Wears Prada. Bonang explained the look was what she would wear if she were Miranda, and it was selected by her Nigerian stylist, Demola. Bonang chose Thebe Magugu as the designer she'd wear indefinitely. The designer worked with Bonang for his 2026 Mafeteng collection dedicated to the Basotho. Watch the video of Bonang explaining her reasons below:

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' inspires South African celebs

Briefly News also caught up with 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, and she said Andy is more her vibe. Zozi graced The Devil Wears Prada 2 red carpet wearing a snake skin dress in maroon as a play on the red colour theme. Explaining why she's more of an Andy, Zozi said:

"Andy is so passionate about her job, she's got a certain intelligence about her that I love. You can love fashion, and you can be very smart about it as well."

In contrast, actress Rosemary Zimu said that although she may look like a sweetie, she is actually Miranda Priestly. The actress was wearing Thebe Magugu, which she raved about, saying his fabric is perfect for events because she doesn't sweat in his pieces. The iconic Pabi Moloi also gave an unexpected response, telling Briefly News that she sees herself more as Nigel Kipling played by Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada:

"He is different, he is original, he is out of the ordinary."

Pamela Mtanga graced Briefly News with her presence in a red and white number. The presenter chose a dramatic silhouette with Dioaan Daniels' Couture's fish tail skirt and a white shirt with exaggerated trumpet sleeves, giving her a boss look. She that explained that she feels more like Andy, but for the screening, she was trying to channel Miranda with the dramatic silhouette of her outfit:

"Attitude-wise, I am Andy, style-wise I am definitely Miranda. I am a YSL girl, I love exaggerated shoulders, I like structure, something quiet but luxurious."

Watch a video of the stars who showed up at The Devil Wears Prada 2:

BAM Collective dressed multiple stars for The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening night. Actress Ceecee Ndaba wore a long coat with feather detailing, channelling a Miranda Priestly look. Lootlove also wore shoes from the same designer. Yolanda Monyai from Big Brother Mzansi also wore Bam Collective in a neon green coat, and she raved about the South African brand.

Ceecee Ndaba, Loot Love and Yolanda Dyatyi wore Bam Collective at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premier in South Africa. Image: Briefly News

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The South African early screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 mirrored the cast's duality, balancing Miranda’s complex persona with Andy’s wholesome enthusiasm. From Bonang’s structured elegance to Zozi’s passionate intelligence, local stars seamlessly blended high couture with South African excellence. The Devil Wears Prada sequel releases in Cinemas on 30 April 2026.

Bonang Matheba teases big plans for BNG

Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba posted an Instagram video about the House of BNG on 06 March 2026. The beloved Media personality left her supporters excited with her upcoming development for her latest flavour in the House of BNG line of beverages.

The video of Bonang working to improve House of BNG reminded people of her journey when she established the brand. Online users could not help but reflect on some of the things that went wrong before her current success.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News