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Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion Looks at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026
Celebrities

Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion Looks at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026

by  Jessica Gcaba
3 min read
  • The Metro FM Awards 2026's theme was Music Xcellence: Honouring Icons. Elevating Stars
  • Briefly News compiled some of the best and worst celebrity fashion looks at the Metro FM Music Awards
  • From Skeem Saam star Hungani Ndlovu, to the new couple in the block, Shamiso and DJ Speedsta, who were matching in red

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The best dressed celebs and some of the worst.
Mzansi picked some of the best and worst Metro FM Music Awards 2026 looks. Image: Hungani Ndlovu, Shamiso and DJ Speedsta, Moozlie/Briefly News
Source: Original

South African artists came in their numbers and turned heads at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 black carpet.

Held at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 25 April 2026, the Metro FM Awards pulled in some of the familiar faces in the music industry, as well as the acting and fashion industries.

Best looks at the black carpet

The theme this year was Music Xcellence: Honouring Icons. Elevating Stars, and boy, did the stars show up and show off. Well, others, not so much!

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Briefly News compiled some of the best and worst dressed, according to some of our readers. Below are looks that did not create hype:

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Moozlie faces backlash over risqué Metro FM Music Awards look: "Where is the rest of it?"

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu came suited up in wide-legged pants and topped it off with a black fur detail hanging over his shoulders. Some fans were sure that he took a page out of Somizi Mhlongo's book of fashion.

Below is a video of Hungani at the black carpet:

Shamiso and DJ Speedsta became "red-carpet official", making a fashion statement on the black carpet and seemingly solidifying their relationship. The couple walked on the carpet in their matching outfits using the same fabric and silver detailing, but the look did not land. The drama that followed, where Speedsta dragged Shamiso, was all that Mzansi could talk about.

Shamiso and DJ Speedsta walked the black carpet.
Mzansi was not feeling this look by Shamiso and DJ Speedsta. Image: Briefly News
Source: Original

Moozlie was probably one of the head-turners, not because Mzansi loved the look, but for her boldness and flashy dress. While some fans said it was very revealing, some appreciated her efforts, but it was a hard NO!

Moozlie gave a daring look at the Metros.
Moozlie was one of the presenters at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 and had several outfit changes. Image: Briely News
Source: Original

The talented and equally beautiful Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha nailed her look. She made an entrance in a bold red figure-hugging suit with a dress and sleek lace fronts.

LootLove attended the Metro FM Awards.
Lootlove was one of the best-dressed at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026. Image: Briefly News
Source: Original

Musa Keys, who won the award for Best Style at the ceremony, also stepped in with a bold look, swaying away from the fashion norms, clearly set on writing his own rules.

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"No lekka": Jeremy Loops shows love for singers who used his song to spot a South African abroad

Musa Keys won an award at the Metro FM Music Awards.
The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 crowned Musa Keys the Best Styled. Image: Briefly News
Source: Original

Metro FM DJ and award presenter for the night, DJ Sabby, looked klean in his black and white detailed suit, receiving a standing ovation online.

DJ Sabby wore a black and white suit at the Metros.
The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 pulled in some hits and misses. Image: Briefly News
Source: Original

Amapiano singer Emoh looked dapper in his black suit, and he sure made the ladies scream!

Eemoh attended the Metros.
The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 pulled in some of the best dressed celebrities. Image: Briefly News
Source: Original

Lorcia Cooper and Musa Yende were also in attendance, and the ladies did not come to play. They chose boldness, adding a bit of colour to the carpet.

Musa Yende won Best Gospel Album at the Metros.
Musa Yende won the Metro FM Music Award for Best Gospel Album. Image: Briefly News
Source: Original

What Mzansi had to say about these celeb looks

Mmakgabo Bongi reacted to Hungani's look, saying, "Mara the pants, I don't care if it's expensive or what, but it's a NO."

Thabo Benson Peterson replied:

"Oh, fashion is not for everyone."

Showing love to LootLove, Sisiwe Cape gushed, "Always on point." Sibongile Bhekani Gugulethu also gushed, "The queen has arrived!"

Lorcia Cooper said her dress has a more Jazzy feel.
Lorcia Cooper attended the Metro FM Music Awards 2026. Image: Briefly News
Source: Original

Ciza gives parents flowers after Metro FM win

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ciza won the Artist of the Year award as well as Best Male Artist.

Read also

DJ Speedsta and girlfriend Shamiso Mosaka's awkward moment at the Metro FM Music Awards trends

After scooping two wins, he dedicated his win to his parents, Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

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SABCDJ TiraFashionMoozlieMetro FM
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