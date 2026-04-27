The Metro FM Awards 2026's theme was Music Xcellence: Honouring Icons. Elevating Stars

Briefly News compiled some of the best and worst celebrity fashion looks at the Metro FM Music Awards

From Skeem Saam star Hungani Ndlovu, to the new couple in the block, Shamiso and DJ Speedsta, who were matching in red

Mzansi picked some of the best and worst Metro FM Music Awards 2026 looks. Image: Hungani Ndlovu, Shamiso and DJ Speedsta, Moozlie/Briefly News

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South African artists came in their numbers and turned heads at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 black carpet.

Held at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 25 April 2026, the Metro FM Awards pulled in some of the familiar faces in the music industry, as well as the acting and fashion industries.

Best looks at the black carpet

The theme this year was Music Xcellence: Honouring Icons. Elevating Stars, and boy, did the stars show up and show off. Well, others, not so much!

Briefly News compiled some of the best and worst dressed, according to some of our readers. Below are looks that did not create hype:

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu came suited up in wide-legged pants and topped it off with a black fur detail hanging over his shoulders. Some fans were sure that he took a page out of Somizi Mhlongo's book of fashion.

Below is a video of Hungani at the black carpet:

Shamiso and DJ Speedsta became "red-carpet official", making a fashion statement on the black carpet and seemingly solidifying their relationship. The couple walked on the carpet in their matching outfits using the same fabric and silver detailing, but the look did not land. The drama that followed, where Speedsta dragged Shamiso, was all that Mzansi could talk about.

Mzansi was not feeling this look by Shamiso and DJ Speedsta. Image: Briefly News

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Moozlie was probably one of the head-turners, not because Mzansi loved the look, but for her boldness and flashy dress. While some fans said it was very revealing, some appreciated her efforts, but it was a hard NO!

Moozlie was one of the presenters at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 and had several outfit changes. Image: Briely News

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The talented and equally beautiful Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha nailed her look. She made an entrance in a bold red figure-hugging suit with a dress and sleek lace fronts.

Lootlove was one of the best-dressed at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026. Image: Briefly News

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Musa Keys, who won the award for Best Style at the ceremony, also stepped in with a bold look, swaying away from the fashion norms, clearly set on writing his own rules.

The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 crowned Musa Keys the Best Styled. Image: Briefly News

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Metro FM DJ and award presenter for the night, DJ Sabby, looked klean in his black and white detailed suit, receiving a standing ovation online.

The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 pulled in some hits and misses. Image: Briefly News

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Amapiano singer Emoh looked dapper in his black suit, and he sure made the ladies scream!

The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 pulled in some of the best dressed celebrities. Image: Briefly News

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Lorcia Cooper and Musa Yende were also in attendance, and the ladies did not come to play. They chose boldness, adding a bit of colour to the carpet.

Musa Yende won the Metro FM Music Award for Best Gospel Album. Image: Briefly News

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What Mzansi had to say about these celeb looks

Mmakgabo Bongi reacted to Hungani's look, saying, "Mara the pants, I don't care if it's expensive or what, but it's a NO."

Thabo Benson Peterson replied:

"Oh, fashion is not for everyone."

Showing love to LootLove, Sisiwe Cape gushed, "Always on point." Sibongile Bhekani Gugulethu also gushed, "The queen has arrived!"

Lorcia Cooper attended the Metro FM Music Awards 2026. Image: Briefly News

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Ciza gives parents flowers after Metro FM win

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ciza won the Artist of the Year award as well as Best Male Artist.

After scooping two wins, he dedicated his win to his parents, Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza.

Source: Briefly News