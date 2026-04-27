Ciza Thanks Parents After Winning the 2026 Metro FM’s Artist of the Year Award
- Ciza's Isaka (6 AM) is still dominating airwaves and shaking up dance floors, following its 2025 dominance
- So much so that Ciza is still taking awards because of this, his recent being the Metro FM Music Awards 2026
- Held at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 25 April 2026, Briefly News was in attendance and got the scoop from Ciza
One of 2025's breakthrough artists, Ciza, won the hotly contested Artist of the Year Award at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026.
Accepting the award at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 25 April 2026, Ciza mentioned how much people would talk negatively about him being Mafikizolo's child. But, he told Briefly News that this award was a testament to his hard work and dedication.
Ciza speaks career success amid talks
With a huge smile on his face, Ciza appreciated his parents, Nhlanhla Nciza and TK Nciza, for their immense support and the role they played both in his life and professionally.
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"They used to say I was Mafikizolo's child, but now I'm paving my own way. I'ts crazy man, but I'm grateful," he told Briefly News.
When asked what his current favourite song was, Ciza said it's his recent release, Mngani Wam, a song he worked with Oscar Mbo, Danya Devs, Makhanj and Mpo.
Mzansi reacts to Ciza's win
Although this award was through votes, some people were shocked about his win. Below are some of the reactions to the Facebook post by Briefly News, which can be viewed below:
Here is what the readers had to say:
Sedii Mafatse said:
"So, with three songs jiki jiki artist of the year 😒"
Ne Sh Ly argued:
"With one song? Zee Nxumalo deserved it more."
NwàRàmànàlà Fùlì stated:
"Mfanaka mah. Well done to you. You are a blessed legacy rewriting itself. Don't stop. Continue to trailblaze, wena boy."
Dinah Mkhabela shared:
"Flowers🌺..A job well done Boi, congrats."
Siyamthanda Hashe stated:
"He deserves it, he worked hard."
Asanda Mlanjana stated:
"Ama 2k can vote for their very own Oh, how much I love them for that."
More of Ciza's wins
2025 started and ended on a high note for Ciza. He won the Breakout Artist of the Year at Africa’s Global Music Awards.
The hit song also gained massive success on TikTok, as it garnered 1.2M+ videos in Mzansi and 2M+ globally
His song topped charts for nine weeks and was third on TikTok's SA Songs of the Summer. It also gained him access to Nigeria's Afrobeats scene.
TK Nciza hails son, Ciza
In a previous report from Briefly News, TK Nciza took to Instagram and mentioned the birth defect Ciza had, which made him special to him.
"He was born with 12 fingers. I thought it was an alien. He’s special. A child of God. His name is Ciza. African golden boy. You are anointed."
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za