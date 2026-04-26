Legendary actor Siyabonga Shibe sparked a debate on social media over the weekend when he was robbed by unknown women

The actor who is famously known for his roles on Scandal! and Uzalo also opened up about the incident

South Africans on social media commented on the actor's ordeal on Sunday, 26 April 2026

'Uzalo' star Siyabonga Shibe in spiked drink ordeal. Images: TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Former Rockville star Siyabonga Shibe trended on social media on Sunday, 26 April 2026, when he fell victim to drink spiking and theft of property.

Shibe, who previously made headlines when he recalled the darkest chapter of his life, has warned South Africans to be more careful.

Social media user @phislash revealed on his X account on Sunday, 26 April 2026, that his friends fell victim to a drinking spiking.

"Former Uzalo actor Siyabonga Shibe and his friends fell victim to drink spiking and theft of property to the value of R37 000 last night after sharing a table with some unknown women at a club in Johannesburg last night," said the X user.

TimesLIVE reports that the night out with friends turned into an ordeal for the prominent actor after their drinks were allegedly spiked at a restaurant in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The former Sibongile & Dlaminis star reportedly opened a theft case with the police after the incident, and Police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a theft case was opened on 20 April.

Shibe shared: “We should have taken all our things with us. Nowadays, it seems that’s the way things must be done, because you can’t trust anyone.”

Social media users react to Shibe's ordeal

LifebeLifing_SA replied:

"Akamdala (Isn't he too old?) to be falling for such nonsense from women. Those ladies are vile, but we don't shame men enough for still falling for the same sh*t. Ai suka," (come on man).

@thabanisandile3 responded:

"Brothers don't learn. We don't hang out with strangers."

@TumiTemo wrote:

"Brothers never learn, and they don't wanna learn from other people's mistakes. In that case, Sithi, happy birthday to them."

@callingoutshxt reacted:

"At this rate, they're asking for it; they should just start giving away their belongings before they even buy women drinks, because that's how easily they keep falling for this syndicate."

@Phislash responded:

"It's very, very dangerous because some of them operate with kidnapping mafias."

@Mothematik said:

"Ninjas never learn."

@sthedoingtingss replied:

"He can't stay indoors with his family, mmmh."

@Phislash wrote:

"He's going through a divorce."

@nkosanangwenya asked:

"How and why did he trust strangers in the first place? Such stories are reported on day in and day out, or he somehow thought his celebrity status would buy him immunity from such a common crime. Spiking of drinks is a common phenomenon in the socialising spaces and it boggles my mind how he is not familiar with that. I feel sorry for his loss, but I guess he got a wake-up call and he learnt a lesson."

'Uzalo's Siyabonga Shibe in spiked drink ordeal. Images: Showmaxonline and SiyabongaShibe

Source: Instagram

Uzalo's Baby Cele, Siyabonga Shibe to exit at the end of season 6

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe are set to exit Uzalo at the end of Season 6.

Baby portrays the character of Gabisile while Siyabonga plays the role of Qhabanga on the popular SABC 1 soapie.

Uzalo recently issued a statement confirming that Baby and Gabisile are leaving the telenovela.

Source: Briefly News