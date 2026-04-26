Popular music producer and businessman Lebo M's alleged new wife, Nomoya Refiloe Dube, is reportedly in the hospital

The music composer previously stunned South Africans on social media when it was reported that he got married again

The Lion King music composer previously trended on social media when he ended his relationship with Mel Ntsala for the second time, and divorced businesswoman Pretty Samuels

Music producer Lebo M's new wife, Nomoya Refiloe Dube, was reportedly rushed to the hospital. Images: MDNNews

Source: Twitter

Grammy-award-winning music producer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake's alleged new wife, Nomoya Refiloe Dube, was reportedly rushed to the hospital recently.

Morake previously trended on social media after ending his engagement to his on-and-off again fiancée, Mel Ntsala, after a few weeks together.

BuzzLifeNews reported on its X account on Saturday, 25 April 2026, that Dube has been rushed to the hospital.

A source reveals to the publication that Morake’s wife, known by her fans as Moya, was reportedly admitted to the emergency room this week.

The actress was reportedly treated for stress-related symptoms after struggling to cope with the intense public scrutiny surrounding her sudden marriage.

“It’s all been overwhelming. She’s not used to this level of attention, and everything happened so quickly,” adds the source.

'Lion King's music producer Lebo M's new wife is hospitalised. Images: LeboM

Source: Getty Images

Social media users comment on Morake and Dube's alleged new marriage

Moyakazi Ntlango wrote:

"We are all going to marry this man, just wait for your turn, ladies."

Vusi Sibiya replied:

"Ah! This Lebo M guy again."

Little Talahwa responded:

"He is the male version of Elizabeth Taylor, this one."

Nesta Assegaai wrote:

"He should calculate how much money he spends on weddings. He would be the reason SARS will impose a tax on weddings."

Lebo McComb replied:

"King of divorces, another one loading."

Sibongiseni Ndlovu said:

"Wife number 37."

Suscur Mabena reacted:

"Lebo M loves marriage, but marriage doesn't love him. Just saying."

Lungelo Matangira wrote:

"The 14th Annual Lebo M Marriage Festival."

Sibiya Themba responded:

"Your turn is coming soon, my sister, he will marry you one day."

Zakes Matjila replied:

"How old is he? Isn't it content or AI?"

Puleng Monethi said:

"Nomoya, you are really brave."

Denga Mulemba reacted:

"Does he still have money to be able to support her, as he has been marrying and divorcing so many times? American women probably know more than we know in SA, which is why he is only able to sweet-talk his way to our sisters in Mzansi."

Lawrence Madondo wrote:

"It will never last."

Emihle Lorraine Hejana replied:

"Hayi, this guy maara (but) changing women too much."

Lebo M's new wife, Nomoya Refiloe Dube, is in the hospital. Images: LeboM

Source: Instagram

Lebo M will reportedly pay over R500k to ex-wife, Pretty Samuels

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African producer Lebo M allegedly paid his ex-wife, Pretty Samuel, over half a million rand in spousal support.

This comes after the musician claimed that Samuels had no right to take his Blüthner grand piano in the divorce settlement.

The music composer's lawyer says the instrument was not part of the settlement, and the matter was forwarded to.

Source: Briefly News