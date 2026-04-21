Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Shebeshxt's viral photo in court, commenting on his looks

The Lekompo singer is behind bars following a road rage incident where he shot a man, and faces multiple charges

Mzansi reacted to Sizwe's post and offered various reactions to the rapper's physical appearance

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Shebeshxt’s photo in court. Image: Sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, better known for his stage name, Shebeshxt, recently appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court. This was his third bail attempt, this time seeking release for his injured leg.

Sizwe Dhlomo comments on Shebeshxt's looks

Shebeshxt, AKA Maburna, faces charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Shebe allegedly shot a man in the jaw following a road rage incident, leaving him with serious injuries.

He attempted to get bail twice; however, his application was rejected. On Tuesday, 21 April, he applied for the third time, arguing that he needs surgery on his leg. According to reports, Chauke needs to undergo surgery urgently on his right leg. This follows the car accident in 2024, which claimed the life of his daughter.

A photo of his latest appearance has gone viral, with Sizwe Dhlomo reacting to it, saying he looks healthy.

"He looks healthier."

Mzansi responded to Sizwe's post, with many agreeing that prison is making him glow:

@ZazaBuccaneer reacted:

"Because he’s at home, where he belongs."

@sponge2023 stated:

"He's getting clean, but he must remain there."

@Mbahlee_ reacted:

"He doesn't get a chance to smoke or drink anymore hance the weight gain."

@masentle_mo stated:

"He must stay there until winter break; it's not safe for him outside."

@2WAYZ_86 alleged:

"He doesn’t have access to his daily dose of substances."

@Tshego_gyel said:

"He needed this wake-up call, if we're being honest."

Shebeshxt's baby mama pleads for his release

The rapper's partner, Kholofelo Moloto, pleaded for the Limpopo star's release from prison after he changed his legal team back in March.

Even his fans launched a petition to secure his release from jail, but Mzansi gave them a huge reality check.

On her TikTok account, she pleaded for support to get Shebe released from prison.

"Please like, share, and post as a mark in support of the release of our beloved, favourite Lekompo king/artist, Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, also known as Shebeshxt/Maburna," said Moloto.

SA said the law does not work like that, and Shebeshxt's crimes are hefty, looking at his past imprisonment.

Shebeshxt’s appeared "healthier" at his latest appearance. Image: Officialshebe

Source: Instagram

Kholofelo speaks on heartbreak without daughter

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, opened up about life without her daughter, Onthatile, who died in a car accident.

She shared several posts on her TikTok account on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, that she's still mourning her nine-year-old daughter with Shebe.

Fans of the businesswoman took to her comment section to comfort her, while some applauded her for her bravery and honesty.

Source: Briefly News