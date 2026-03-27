Limpopo musician Shebeshxt appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates' Court on Friday, 27 March 2026

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi confirmed Shebeshxt had made changes to his legal team amid a fresh twist in his case

Social media reactions were divided, with some fans demanding his release while others believed he should remain behind bars

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Shebeshxt fired his lawyer amid a fresh twist in his legal case. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

The legal drama involving controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt has taken a new turn amid a new development in his case.

On Friday, 27 March 2026, Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court.

During his appearance, the Rato Laka hitmaker announced that he had parted ways with his previous legal representative, who failed to secure bail for him twice since his arrest on 12 November 2025.

Shebeshxt plans fresh bail bid with new lawyer

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi confirmed on Friday that Shebeshxt had parted ways with Mr Lot Ramusi and had appointed attorney Michael Khumalo as his new legal representative.

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According to blogger Crime Watch SA, Shebe's new lawyer, Michael Khumalo, said he would be reapplying for bail based on new facts.

Shebeshxt was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Polokwane magistrates’ Court. The court also announced that the Ambulance rapper’s case has been transferred to the Polokwane regional court. Shebeshxt is expected to appear before the Polokwane regional court on 15 May 2026.

The post was captioned:

“[REMAINS IN CUSTODY] The accused, popular Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke (30), known by his stage name Shebe Maburna, has appointed a new attorney. The attorney would like to approach the court for bail on new facts. The matter is transferred to the Polokwane Regional Court on 15 May 2026. The accused remains in custody.”

See the post by Crime Watch SA below:

SA reacts as Shebeshxt drops lawyer

In the comments, Shebeshxt’s fans called for his release on bail and argued that his continued incarceration was an injustice. Some cited how a murder-accused businessman was granted bail as an example.

Here are some of the comments:

@wakapalesaa asked:

“So, bo KT molefe got bail for a high-profile murder case, and Shebe can't for attempted murder? Make it make sense, please? Is our justice system really about the crime committed or the pockets produced?”

@AsaManoo said:

“He’s a serious threat to himself and to society. It’s about time he faced harsh consequences and learned a brutal lesson. He’s been out of control for far too long, acting like he rules this generation. Keep him locked away until 2040; he’s earned every single year of it.”

@Shiax25 predicted:

“They will drain him of all his savings. By the time he wakes up, he will be having a useless drunk lawyer who will send him to the dogs.”

@BJNet53 remarked:

“His foolishness got him in jail, and now he is fighting tooth and nail to get out.”

@Masiprince said:

“He's been put in the slow cooker judicial route, shem. He'll come out singing Gospel.”

Mzansi reacted after Shebeshxt fired his lawyer. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt’s fans launch petition to secure his release

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt's fans made a bold move to secure his release.

Several critics argued that the fans' move made a mockery of the South African justice system.

Source: Briefly News