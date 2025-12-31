Lekompo star Shebeshxt had social media buzzing on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, when it was revealed that his lawyers had applied for his bail

The musician's lawyers have replied to the Social media rumours and set the record straight

Social media users and fans of the Limpopo musician commented on the reported bail application this week

Shebeshxt's Lawyer Addresses Urgent Bail Application Rumours

Rapper Lehlogonolo Chauke's aka Shebeshxt's lawyer has reacted to reports that there's an urgent application to get him released from jail.

The musician, who's been denied bail recently, made waves online when his lookalike performed some of his tracks.

Popular social media user AdvoBarryRoux shared on his X account on 30 December 2025 that the rapper's lawyers approached the Polokwane High Court.

"Shebeshxt’s defense team has approached the Polokwane High Court on an urgent basis to overturn the Polokwane Magistrate Court’s decision denying him bail. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, 31 December 2025," he wrote.

One of the Limpopo star's lawyers, Advocate Isaac Mokgopo, revealed to Daily Sun on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, that the news of an urgent bail application is fake news.

Mokgopo said that the Polokwane High Court is in recess and will only be available in the second week of January 2026.

"What we can confirm is that we intend to approach the High Court regarding Mr Chauke's bail hearing," added Mopgopo.

According to media reports, Shebeshxt is expected in court on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, for more investigations.

Social media users react to the rapper's defense

@SneghNtlonze said:

"What is urgent about someone who has been in jail for close to two months? No prospect of success at all. Lawyers are milking his money. The magistrate was legally sound in his judgment that his team failed prove exceptional circumstances as required under Schedule 6."

@NewCreation replied:

"Let him enter the new year from behind bars."

@Noma99177 wrote:

"Shebeshxt must just stay inside until next year for his own sake."

@MacCody02 responded:

"Dude should remain inside until he changes his manners."

@MangiTents42714 reacted:

"As long as he still has the bag, the lawyers will keep doing this just to give him hope ya gore otla tswa. When he runs out of money he will be gwebbad."

@NewCreation wrote:

"Let him enter the new year from behind bars."

@mmlets said:

"December e fedile, a tlogele," (December is finish, they must leave it).

@skutuphendu replied:

"He must not be assisted by the same lawyers if he wants to go out."

@ka_madesi responded:

"The matter will be thrown out of court, as there is no basis for urgency."

@Aya_Muzi wrote

"He’s realizing it’s not very nice in there. That judge has already been paid; he’ll give him bail."

Shebeshxt becomes SA's most-streamed "Hip Hop" artist

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that controversial lekompo artist Shebeshxt became Spotify's most-streamed

The now-incarcerated musician, who was recently denied bail, has continued to top music charts even from behind bars.

Fans commenting on the post focused more on Spotify's mischaracterisation of the artist's music genre.

