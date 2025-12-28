Social media users want radio and TV personality Felix Hlophe to be suspended from his breakfast show at Gagasi FM

A petition to get Hlophe removed from his job at the radio station was created on Sunday, 28 December 2025

South Africans and fans of the star commented on the petition on social media this weekend

A petition to suspend Felix Hlophe on Gagasi FM following abuse allegations trends. Image: FelixHlophe

South Africans on social media have begun a petition to get radio personality Felix Hlophe suspended from Gagasi FM, following abuse allegations against his wife.

The media personality previously trended on social media when he got slammed online for reportedly being cosy towards his wife's friend.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared the petition to end Hlophe's radio career on his X account on Sunday, 28 December 2025.

"Suspend Felix Hlophe at Gagasi FM, sign the petition!" reads the caption.

Over 470 South Africans on social media had signed the petition at the time of publishing this article.

South Africans react to the petition

@kim__manana said

"For having a quarrel with his wife? Target pedophiles and murderers."

@Mukovhe24 replied:

"Does Tracy want him suspended as well? Before we sign."

@talker987 wrote:

"We all know Gagasi Fm won't suspend Felix Hlophe for more than 5 days. That man is their biggest radio DJ. And they ignored the Minnie ntuli issue."

@PhilasandJiyane responded:

"Cancel culture really targets the wrong people. Their bitterness probably comes from poverty. So, he must be suspended for what exactly? For just exercising or having a heated argument with his wife?"

@Mandz_2 reacted:

"The kids' school fees and food guys! Stop this thing of wanting people to lose income. Rather simthukeni qha."

@Knick_RSA wrote:

"Not in this economy, the man has kids to feed and family to look after. Once you destroy him, you're destroying the kids."

@spher_95 replied:

"Niyanya yaz (you are crazy)…so manje if I have a fallout with my wife, I need to be suspended at work?"

@BassyFuneka wrote:

"There are other alternatives that can be explored before we decide to write off a black brother. We don't know their issues, let's help them fix and build their family."

@Maqabaqaba said:

"Before the petition reaches Igagasi FM, he will hand himself over to the authorities."

@Tshepo_Kgwatlha responded:

"Don't sign this rubbish petition, my people!! The friend tried to make him seem abusive in the video, and he wasn't! Instead create a petition to banish the friend from socials!"

@MalcolmManqoba said:

"For what? Family affairs! @gagasifm brought back a person that we all saw on national TV very violent. So, on the current videos, what was evidence for violence?"

@_tumih reacted:

"I don’t wish him unemployment. It is about accountability and ensuring there are consequences for domestic violence."

South Africans want Felix Hlophe to be suspended from Gagasi FM. Images: FelixHlophe

