What a nice way to close off the year! The legendary Kwaito star and actor Zola 7 gifted himself wit an early expensive Christmas present, which has many netizens cheering for him.

On Friday, 19 December 2025, an online user @Mashesha_RSA excitedly revealed that the TV personality who previously reacted to the passing of Opera singer Thembisile Twala, bought himself a brand-new luxurious BMW vehicle.

The social media user posted a video of the Umdlwembe hitmaker driving off with his sleek vehicle from the dealership on his X (formerly Twitter) page. The clip garnered over 90K views and many likes.

Watch the footage below:

Fans react to Zola 7's new car

Shortly after the video of Zola 7's new car circulated on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Ese7391 said:

"This is beautiful."

@DreadyPrince wrote:

"We will not be there when he starts asking for donations."

@rholm_charlene commented:

"I am worried, my brother had epilepsy episode, as a result he killed a pregnant woman, it wasn’t even a condition which was known to him I understand hiring someone a driver might be expensive but, epilepsy is unpredictable, I love Zola and I am happy seeing him happy."

@PVT_Prince1 mentioned:

"Our donations served him well, long Live Jama ka Sjadu enjoy your second chance, thank you South Africans for saving our teenage-hood motivational speaker."

@Sbuja responded:

"That's why I don't donate for these guys, no update of what happened when he shared his bank account on social media, Boom! He's now driving an X6 brand new."

@Lemon_Loa replied:

"It’s crazy that the red crossfire (which happens to be a car he once lost in a competition once upon a time) is now outside someone’s house in my kasi, weathering away from rust."

@Brian5597414957 questioned:

"So, he doesn't have epilepsy anymore? He was crying of poverty the last time and debts. Has that also been sorted? Why go for an expensive car?"

@Real_TmanG stated:

"What I know is that epilepsy can be cured, let's hope he got the relevant treatment."

Zola 7 expresses gratitude on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, the former TV presenter and Kwaito legend Zola 7 penned a heartfelt message where he expressed gratitude after surviving the last four years on his birthday.

The star said he did not think he would live to see the future, but God used him as a testament that everything is possible. Zola 7 was rumoured to have been ill after a concerning picture went viral.

