South African popular star DJ Shimza and his long time girlfriend Athi Geleba became the talk of the town again

The controversial news and gossip page, MDNews, posted a picture of the two serving couple goals on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple's picture

DJ Shimza and Athi looked cute in a new pic. Image: @mangwanya, @shimza.dj

Bathong, Mzansi is always looking for something to talk about and this time around the popular music producer DJ Shimza and his partner Athi Geleba became the centre of attention once again on social media, regarding a picture of them that went viral.

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, the online news and gossip page MDNews decided to share a cute picture of the pair serving couple goals even after 12 years of them being together, it is evident that the fire is still burning between them.

However, this isn't the first time the famous couple has made headlines on social media, as in November 2025, the both celebrated their 12th love anniversary and their public and messy breakup was recently brought back into the spotlight, with people questioning the dates.

See the photo below:

Fans react to loved up pic of DJ Shimza and his lady

Shortly after the loved-up picture of the couple was shared on social media and quickly went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@k4r4b34st said:

"I wonder what his intentions are."

@Bizlifestyle4 wrote:

"They don't look compatible at all."

@thebiggirlcheck commented:

"He's not marrying her. She must forget."

@NgamlaJo replied:

"I pray they don’t spoil a good thing by getting married in public! A Private lobola ceremony is more than enough!! @Shimza01."

@Uncle_Tau mentioned:

"If he has roots in Limpopo then one day she wake up to the news that he has married someone else."

@JustUncleBae responded:

"12 years of no commitment. This is not a provident fund or employment service. Be careful one might come out empty handed."

Despite the intense public pressure and the online debate over marriage, Athi Geleba and DJ Shimza continue to mark their long-term commitment on their own terms. While fans may be eager for a proposal after 12 years, the couple clearly values privacy, celebrating their relationship milestones outside of conventional expectations.

Netizens reacted to DJ Shimza and his lover Athi. Image: @mangwanya

Who is DJ Shimza?

Ashley Raphala, better known as DJ Shimza, hails from Tembisa. His nickname, “Shimi,” was given to him by his grandfather and later evolved into Shimza.

Shimza began DJing at the young age of 14, making his debut on his first day in Grade 8. His signature sound is Afro-tech, a fusion of Afrobeat and techno elements. His big break came when he won the Betrams Next Big Thing competition, which was aired on Channel O. Since then, Shimza has performed in countries like Mexico, Labadie, the USA, and the UK, showcasing his musical talents to global audiences.

