SA Reacts to Aldrin Sampear’s Loved-Up Video With Boyfriend: “This Will Always Look Weird to Me”
- South African popular broadcaster Aldrin Sampear had many netizens talking on social media
- A video of the former Newzroom Afrika anchor looking all loved-up with his boyfriend, Kholofelo, went viral online
- Many fans and followers couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the clip
Love is in the air for the popular broadcaster Aldrin Sampear as a video of him all cosy with his boyfriend, Kholofelo, circulated on social media, leaving many netizens talking.
On Thursday, 18 December 2025, an online user @busiwe_bubu posted a loved-up clip of the former Newzroom Afrika news anchor Aldrin with his partner enjoying their alone time together at their house.
This video garnered over 51K views on X (formerly Twitter). However, this wasn't the first time Sampear made headlines on social media, as in April 2025, he was reportedly charged with assaulting a female motorist on the road in Johannesburg.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to Aldrin looking cosy with his lover
Shortly after the video of the former broadcaster went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@Indepentdepend1 said:
"The only thing the ANC government managed to implement. Congratulations to him and his boyfriend."
@JohnR84M wrote:
"Kholofelo and Moshe are the same. Aldrin knows his type. Magents bone tomorrow ke yellow bone girl, the next day sdula, elinya ilanga a broke girl, the other day celebrity. No taste next."
@muzi2104 commented:
"Aldrin keeps switching teams."
@youyouyoghk replied:
"This will always look weird to me."
@Afroentle mentioned:
"Ohh I love them to bits."
@mzwana_she responded:
"I don't understand why most men are homophobic...yini ngoba akudliwa imididi yenu plus they don't take your women. Women are the ones who should be hurt ngoba bashotisa amadoda for us. Y'all are not even religious, worse. Y'all are full of hate. Leave these peaceful lovers alone."
@EMhangwane31892 stated:
"Ngizwe must be screaming."
Who is Aldrin Sampear?
Aldrin is an outstanding South African broadcast journalist who relentlessly anchors himself and the audience in ethical, fact-based reporting amid a faux-news landscape that challenges the profession of journalism as a whole.
Sampear began his career at various regional and community radio stations, where he had the chance to showcase his broadcasting skills. He hosted at these stations for a while before becoming part of the POWER FM Family. Before joining the POWER FM family, Aldrin perhaps never saw himself venturing into television.
The River star Aldrin Sampear discusses childhood trauma
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Aldrin Sampear opened up about his childhood and his rejection by his father and his family in a deeply emotional post.
In his post shared on X on Thursday, 12 June 2025, he also advised people on the consequences of casual relationships. Netizens responded with support, while others shared their similar experiences and praised Sampear for telling his story.
