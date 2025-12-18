South African DJ and producer Black Coffee trended after a video with his girlfriend made rounds online

In the video, the DJ and his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez were seen dancing

Fans online mostly responded mostly by complaining that the couple's content is being forced on them

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez gave couple goals in viral video

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez mesmerised the internet when a video of them dancing together went viral.

The couple have been in the news a lot of times recently for their public display of love.

Black Coffee, who recently hailed Cassper Nyovest for his recent Fill Up show, and Gonzalez's romance first flickered into public view in 2023, sparked by safari snapshots from South Africa that had fans speculating.

Since then and following his very public divorce, Black Coffee and Gonzalez have been constantly seen arm-in-arm.

The video shows the duo dancing in a public place and was posted by a user with the handle @ReaScorpionBae. The video is captioned, "Black Coffee and his Girlfriend Victoria Gonźalez at TheHub."

See the video below:

Fans weigh in on the video

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their views. One user, @LilaSonga, commented on the DJ's girlfriend, saying:

"Girl signed an agreement to be there in every single outing and gig. No family time, no girls' trip, no me-time."

@Cand_ziziba wrote:

"Her surname is timeless. Black Coffee must take it."

@melelox complained:

"At this point, we are force fed."

@tumeigh said:

"She’s making sure that she is everywhere he is."

@thuthukile29 also complained:

"They are doing too much. We get it."

@MafiaTshi echoed the complaints, saying:

"La hapeletsa nou [you are now forcing things]."

@kholoblue wrote:

"A wife material stays at home and doesn't follow the man around at clubs or at work. Not this."

@lucia_ngwenya12 observed:

"Black Coffee is acting like an influencer."

@mthembisithole joked:

"Is she a bodyguard?"

Another user, @aloisus, left a positive comment, praising Gonzalez and commenting on Black Coffee. He wrote:

"He is happy and she is stunning."

Black Coffee's past relationship

On Friday, 10 October 2025, Black Coffee's ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, shared online that they had officially divorced.

Their relationship was a long, public marriage that ended in a contentious divorce.

Enhle Mbali cited infidelity and Black Coffee fathering children outside the marriage as key reasons, leading to a protracted legal battle over their union's validity.

Enhle Mbali would later win the case, affirming her customary marriage and paving the way for financial settlements.

Black Coffee and and Enhle Mbali recently divorced. Image: Supplied

Slik Talk weighs in on Black Coffee's divorce

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk slammed Enhle Mbali for allegedly fumbling her marriage to DJ Black Coffee, saying she wouldn't find another wealthy man at 37 with two kids.

Slik Talk's comments came after Black Coffee and Gonzalez posted a video that renewed debate about his messy divorce from Enhle Mbali.

At the time, some fans online were supporting Enhle for leaving a cheating husband, while others claimed she lost out on a rich and successful man.

Black Coffee lives it up in New York

Amid all the drama that came after his divorce, Black Coffee never stopped living it up.

Briefly News published that the DJ was spotted in New York, wearing designer clothes.

