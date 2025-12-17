DJ Warras Passes Away: This Is How Mzansi Celebs Reacted to His Death
- Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was murdered in a shooting in Johannesburg, shocking the local celebrity scene
- Many stars across industries have responded with shock to the tragedy and messages of condolences continue to pour in
- Fans also sent their condolences and comforted the affected celebrities
Popular South African radio and television personality DJ Warras passed away aged 40 and his peers in showbiz continue to react to the news of his tragic murder, remembering their times with him.
The DJ came onto the entertainment scene when he joined YFM in 2008. He had since climbed up the success ladder in Mzansi's entertainment, occupying TV and radio spaces.
Along his career, the good humoured DJ made a ton of friends in the industry and many are today remembering him.
Renowned radio host, DJ, and podcaster Sol Phenduka, remembered the late DJ by quoting his catchphrase: "Take it easy, if it's easy, take it home."
Phenduka, whose cryptic tweet about the DJ's passing sparked panic online, was a close friend of DJ Warras.
Alongside the catchphrase, Phenduka wrote:
"Stock ❤️. Rest, my bro. Angikho right mfana [I'm not okay, boy]. At all."
See Phenduka's post below:
Fans react to Sol's post
Phenduka's post attracted reactions from netizens who consoled the podcaster, while also sharing their thoughts on the late DJ.
@Mncubejr wrote:
"Condolences, brother. We're all beyond shocked. Who'd want to kill such a cool and easy guy, bro? Condolences, man."
@IamThabangK commented with a question:
"This hurts, man. Why is that when you try to do right in this country you end up losing your life?"
@dzasta2000 remembered the DJ, writing:
"My heart is aching, man. This brother stood for us! Rest easy."
@RealMTshabalala had a special request, asking:
"@Solphendukaa, please do a special tribute show on @podcastwithmacg even if its 30 minutes. Organise former colleagues and friends and use the platform to shine a spotlight on his legacy. @MacGUnleashed"
@PeterMagupta wrote:
"I remember on one episode, you actually referred to him as a friend and you hardly ever do that with any other celebrity not even Mac. Phephisa, [Be comforted] Sol."
@Shine1632 remembered the DJ's roots, stating:
"Umfana wase Vryhied [a Vryhied boy]. Our Homie. A very relatable gent. I'm hurt. I never met the guy but what a gent!"
@NkosiX88 wrote:
"i've been thinking about the episode he stood in for Mac and was roasting you endlessly. You could tell the chap was really fond of you. I’ll go back and watch that episode. Keep strong, Sol."
Another celebrity remembers DJ Warras
Actress and TV show host Lalla Hirayama, whose hiatus had fans speculating that she got engaged, also remembered the DJ.
She took to X pictures of her vacation with him. She captioned the post, simply saying "Friend".
See her X post below:
A picture of DJ Warras's lifeless body goes viral
In what many netizens described as insensitive, a picture of DJ Warras's lifeless body made rounds online.
Briefly News reported that DJ Warras' fans called on people to consider his family and friends, and stop sharing the disturbing image.
