Many South Africans have been questioning the whereabouts of one of Mzansi's talented TV stars, Lalla Hirayama

A concerned online user on social media decided to ask netizens if anyone knew where she went after disappearing from the industry

It was previously reported that Hirayama had gotten engaged to an unknown man before she went MIA

A look at where Lalla Hirayama went. Image: @lalla_hirayama

Source: Instagram

Many netizens have wondered where some of our most talented stars have disappeared to, and the popular former Craz-e TV presenter, Lalla Hirayama, is one of those creatives who had many netizens curious about what had happened to them.

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, an online user @LuthandoFuze questioned other netizens on social media regarding Hirayama's whereabouts and why she decided to go MIA on her fans and followers like that.

There were many speculations about the star's disappearance from showbiz; others claimed that she decided to leave the industry because of its dark secrets, and others believed that she left because she got engaged to her partner.

See the post below:

Lalla Hirayama opened up about her mental health

However, later in 2023, Hirayama confirmed that her disappearance from the limelight was because she was dealing with her mental health issues, and in March 2025, the actress also opened up about her Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) journey.

She wrote:

"Since I last shared my experiences a few years ago, so much has changed. I’ve moved to a smaller town🏡that offers a more peaceful & organic way of living, & I made the brave decision to leave the entertainment industry to focus on my small business & my mental health🧠.

"My PCOS symptoms have significantly improved, while I’ve gained a bit of weight…😅now happily sitting at 60kg from a previous 52-54kg, I believe this is a healthy shift for my body. About 4 months ago, I had my breast implants removed, which has greatly alleviated my fatigue issues & my anxiety."

See the post below:

Fans speak on Lalla's disappearance

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with questions and others' claims of where Hirayama disappeared to. Here's what they had to say below:

@butiful_flower said:

"She's engaged and living a quiet life."

@Sinelizwi_ commented:

"I miss seeing her and her hats. Maybe she went back to Japan."

@Guguwe2uu mentioned:

"She visited relatives in Japan and got engaged to that oke. I'm not sure if she came backlife looks nice on socials on her side."

@BaandzMakeHer responded:

"Got married and lives a quiet and respectable life and doesn’t embarrass her husband. Y'all better be taking notes."

@kabomphe9078 replied:

"Apparently she got engaged."

Fans made claims about Lalla's disappearance. Image: @lalla_hirayama

Source: Instagram

