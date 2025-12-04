Dineo Moloisane Celebrates Her 34th Birthday, SA Reacts: “She Has Lived Five Lives and Is Only 34”
- South African influencer Dineo Moloisane recently marked another year around the sun
- The controversial Musa Khawula shared on social media that the star celebrated her 34th birthday
- Moloisane also shared a heartfelt message to herself as she turned a year older in December 2025
South African popular influencer and radio presenter Dineo Moloisane recently celebrated another year around the sun in style. Many netizens were in awe of how old she was.
On Thursday, 4 December 2025, the businesswoman who has been making trends regarding her BBL on social media, excitedly shared on her page that she was turning a year older.
RnB singer Presss Sihlangu's ex-girlfriend posted stunning pictures of herself as she celebrated her 34th birthday and also paired them with a heartfelt message.
She wrote:
"Today I celebrate the woman I’ve fought to become — the mother, the entrepreneur, the creator, the girl who refuses to dim her light even when life tries her. I honour the days I carried myself when no one else knew I was tired. I honour the prayers I whispered, the dreams I protected, the work I put in that no one saw.
"I’m proud of my growth. I’m proud of my heart. I’m proud that I never stopped showing up for myself, even on the days when I didn’t feel like much. Here’s to another year of grace, abundance, louder laughter, softer moments, healed spaces, and rooms I once prayed to enter. Here’s to more magic, more courage, more Dineo. Happy Birthday to me💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 I deserve everything beautiful coming my way in Jesus' name AMEN 🙏🏾 ❤️🎂✨"
See the post below:
The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also announced on his page that the star was celebrating her birthday.
See the post below:
Netizens wished Dineo a happy birthday
Shortly after she excitedly shared that she was celebrating her special day on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
esihlesiwela said:
"Today I celebrate the gift of your life. May the good Lord continue to cover you, guide you, elevate you, and keep your light shining brighter with every chapter you enter. You deserve nothing but a happiest birthday."
tumelomatjeka wrote:
"Happiest birthday to you my love 🎊🎉🤍 May the great Lord bless you and continue to enlarge your territory 🙏❤️….. this day it’s all about you, wishing you a day filled with love, laughter and joy ❤️ I love you so much."
Actress Gabisile Tshabalala commented:
"Dinny baby. Oh my love, may God bless your big heart with all your heart's desires, love, peace and wealth. Happy blessed day, gorgeous. I love you sooooo much, my babe."
iam_biskit mentioned:
"Happy birthday to one of the most amazing and kind-hearted women. Have a beautiful one, my babe."
@mok_lebo responded:
"She has lived five lives and is only 34!"
