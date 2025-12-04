South African singer Naledi Aphiwe thanked her fans on social media for always supporting her music

The star shared a lengthy message expressing her love to all those who believed in her and her craft

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with sweet messages for the singer

Naledi Aphiwe showed love to her supporters. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Sana, Naledi Aphiwe, is doing great things out there. The popular KZN-born singer recently showed love to her fans who always stood by her side and supported her music throughout 2025.

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, the star who renovated her mother's home shared a very heartfelt message to her fans after seeing the number of streams and monthly listeners she received this year as her career kickstarted this year.

"Aybo !!!🥹🫶🏿Thank you to every single person who streamed my music, shared my songs, added me to your playlists, and carried my voice into your homes, cars, and hearts this year.🥹 Seeing these numbers… 4.7 million listeners, 47.6 million streams, 184 countries, it reminds me that my gift is bigger than me. It lives because you believe in me," she said.

Aphiwe further mentioned that her fans didn't only listen to her music, but also carried her throughout her career. The Ngiyabonga hitmaker also said that it still felt surreal for her that the song she created with Mawelele, Romeo & Juliet, reached over 11 million streams.

She said:

"Romeo & Juliet reaching 11.5M streams still feels unreal. Every performance, every studio session, every tear, every prayer… it all makes sense when I see how much love you’ve shown me.🥹🥹❤️ Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for seeing me. Thank you for letting my music be part of your stories. This is not the end, it’s just the beginning. I love you all, and I promise to give you even more in 2026."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Naledi Aphiwe's message

Shortly after the star shared the message on social media, many of her fans and followers couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

juniorgumede__ said:

"I play Ngiyabonga at least once a day."

therealsibo_18 wrote:

"Well done sweetheart 👏❤️. You’re gifted and very pretty too."

ncalane_khanyo commented:

"Cocomelon of the country, we love you to the maximum siyi-Nanda namaphethelo!"

lihlersa_msibi replied:

"We are so proud of you, baby, to the Nallies. Whom we stayed the whole night growíng, waiting for you, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

ziphozenkosi_mvelase wrote:

"You're such an inspiration, sis, and thank you for being humble."

Fans reacted to Naledi Aphiwe's achievements. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Naledi Aphiwe celebrates Metro FM award win

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi's hottest singer right now, Naledi Aphiwe, recently broke a record in the Mzansi music industry.

The 18-year-old muso became the youngest musician to have ever won the Metro FM Music Awards.

