Rising star Naledi Aphiwe and Mawele teamed up for a collaboration titled Romeo and Juliet

The track was released on Wednesday, 22 January, and fans have given it a thumbs-up

The two artists have sparked dating rumours because of their posts on Instagram as they appeared cosy

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawele have released their collab 'Romeo and Juliet'. Image: @naledi_aphiwe/@mawele

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe is working, and fans are in for a treat. The singer got into the studio with Mawele to deliver a fire love song.

New music from Naledi Aphiwe

Announcing the arrival of the song, Naledi thanked her supporters for the love: "Romeo and Juliet Out is out now on all digital platforms. Thank you for the continuous support."

Leading up to the release of the song, Naledi Aphiwe and Mawele posted several pictures and videos of them acting all lovey-dovey. This was all part of their promo run for the song.

Naledi and Mawele spark dating rumours

Rumours that they were a couple were sparked by their cosy Instagram posts. In their latest post, they were at a coffee shop and looked picture-perfect.

Mzansi reacts to new Naledi Aphiwe music

This is what some fans had to say:

@simphiwetshabala said:

"You'll be Big in the Afro-pop space🔥🔥🔥your marketing skills and pen game in out of this world."

@amerei gushed over the alleged couple:

"If it's not like this. I don't want it."

@nndohomis said:

"Guys I already claimed this song for My PERSON AND I. So nobody else can come here with their "it's my favorite song".

nomsa lauded:

"Child! I just listened to the song bona on repeat for the year."

Naledi Aphiwe celebrates Bachelor's Pass

In a previous report from Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe was ecstatic after receiving her results for her 2024 matric year.

She obtained a bachelor's pass and was flooded with congratulatory messages from her supporters, who noted how hard she worked despite being booked and busy.

