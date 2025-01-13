Naledi Aphiwe sparked rumours of dating after sharing Instagram pictures with her alleged boyfriend, hinting at marriage in the caption

The 18-year-old singer, who has faced controversies like bizarre allegations about her mother's death and onstage incidents, chose to focus on positivity

Fans had mixed reactions, with some supporting her and others advising her to prioritise her career and education

Up-and-coming singer Naledi Aphiwe had the rumour mill spinning after allegedly introducing her boyfriend. The 18-year-old shared stunning pictures on her social media, sparking a debate about dating for teenagers.

Naledi Aphiwe flaunts her alleged boyfriend

Naledi Aphiwe's career may be marred in controversy, from the bizarre allegations of her mother's death to being pelted with objects while on stage. The young singer issued a statement explaining her side to her concerned fans.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared several pictures with her alleged boyfriend. Naledi gushed over the handsome man, hinting that marriage was on the cards for them. She wrote:

"I wish I met you earlier 💍😩❤️🥹. ngabe we are preparing for marriage manje 😭❤️"

Fans respond to Naledi Aphiwe's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the singer's post. Some speculated that the pictures were for an upcoming music video, while others advised the young singer to focus on her career and education and stop messing around with boys.

@melviimwesh said:

"We listen and we 🤫❤️ congratulations pretty girl 😍"

@marlinethe_blessedchild wrote:

"You are still young nana says someone who had a child at 14 some of you are very funny leave her to do anything she want it is her life after all."

@sphamandla_hlela added:

"This must be a stunt, new music soon watch."

@ifs204 wrote:

"Guys what's wrong with having a boyfriend at 18?💀"

@cassie_ngonie commented:

"Baby girl are you done with school? We love you indeed but these boys won’t go anywhere. Even your 30 and 40 year older sisters are seeing flames."

