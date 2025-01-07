Naledi Aphiwe has officially released a statement to apologise for her behaviour on stage

The singer was caught in a hail of flying bottles from angry fans after taking over Mthandeni SK's performance

Her statement triggered a mixture of reactions as netizens debated whether or not she deserved forgiveness

Naledi Aphiwe owned up to her behaviour at Mthandeni SK's event. Images: naledi_aphiwe_, mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe finally addressed that chaotic performance that landed her in trouble.

Naledi Aphiwe apologises after performance blunder

Days after having multiple beer bottles and other objects thrown at her during a performance, Naledi Aphiwe is finally ready to address the backlash.

The singer crashed Mthandeni SK's set at the Mthandeni Summer Experience, causing the crowd to hurl objects at her and force her off the stage.

After the madness and social media outrage, Naledi finally released a statement apologising for her behaviour:

"I want to offer a heartfelt apology to Gatsheni and his team. It was never my intention to cause any disruption or disrespect, especially to such a respected and established artist in the Maskandi community.

"I acknowledge that my actions were inconsiderate, and I deeply regret the way I conducted myself on stage. I respect the values of this community, and I will take this time to reflect on my actions and ensure that I grow as an artist and individual moving forward."

Phil Mphela shared the statement on his Twitter (X) page:

Here's what Mzansi said after Naledi Aphiwe's apology

Netizens are proud of Naledi for owning up to her mistake and accepted her apology:

realprincessbee said:

"She is still young, and she will learn a lot as she grows. We accept the apology."

MosawenkosiS was proud:

"It's commendable that Naledi Aphiwe has taken full accountability for her actions and acknowledged the disruption she caused, especially considering her young age and relatively new presence in the industry."

Sicelo_702black wrote:

"At least she ignored the fake cheerleaders who absolved her of wrongdoing. Now she gets to start on a clean slate with fans."

Meanwhile, others expressed disappointment in her and her management:

LadyTee_Maimane said:

"This 'She's still a child' makes me question a lot, including her parents and the adults around her. Last time I checked, children were respectful to people, especially their elders, but ke we're here."

thetshatani wrote:

"She needs a new management team."

LadyM1306 posted:

"This girl must get off her high horse. She’s so disrespectful."

