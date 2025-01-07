A lady was disheartened over her makeup, and she expressed her frustration over the artist's work

In the TikTok video, she showed off the expensive makeup done on her face vs the cheap one

Mzansi netizens had a lot to say as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One South African woman has expressed her disappointment online after hiring a highly-rated, expensive makeup artist for a special occasion.

A lady was disappointed over an expensive makeup artist's work, and she showed it off. Image: @fuelthedream

Woman dissatisfied with expensive makeup artist's work

The makeup artist, known for her premium services, failed to meet her expectations, leaving her frustrated and dissatisfied with the results.

While taking to her TikTok account under the handle @fuelthedream, the woman shared two images in which she compared her makeup, which was done for R600, to the one that was R1050. In the comments, @fuelthedream shared her experience, describing how the makeup didn’t live up to the promised standard despite the hefty price tag.

"Thank you so much, she couldn't do it. The lady I paid R1050 to, her work looks so good on social media," she wrote.

The lady also told her viewers how the whole experience "ruined" her day. The post quickly garnered attention from others who have faced similar disappointments with high-end beauty services.

Mzansi chimes in on the woman's makeup look

South Africans shared their thought on the lady's makeup look as they took to the comments section, saying:

Mary simply said:

"Oh hell no."

JaSa_makeup added:

"Even the nose contour on the R1050 makeup is not make sure.. Askies sisi."

Gugz wrote:

"Sometimes, I’m thankful for my stingy self because there’s no way I’d even book a MUA that charges R1k."

NomfundoJ expressed:

"Oh Thixo that time it's her big day... I would cry because I can't speak."

kuhle_Manthati kubheka suggested:

"You should have gone ko small street ka R150."

