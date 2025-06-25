Popular prankster @jdpranks_ shared a hidden camera video where he pretended to be a store manager lecturing two men for not buying enough plastic bags at a Super Spar

The prank nearly backfired when the annoyed customers almost confronted him after he kept calling them stingy and told them to shop at smaller stores instead

The viral video gained over 15,000 reactions and 500 comments, with South Africans comparing the prankster to comedy legend Leon Schuster

An Afrikaner prankster's bold attempt to call out "stingy" customers at a Super Spar almost landed him in hot water when his targets nearly tackled him during the hidden camera prank.

Content creator @jdpranks_, known for his comedy pranks, shared the video on 15 June with the caption:

"You almost got tackled" after the risky encounter at the grocery store.

The prank video shows the creator approaching two men at the checkout counter, pretending to be a store manager frustrated with their shopping habits. He scolded them for not buying enough plastic bags, claiming it made things difficult for the till packers who had to struggle fitting their groceries into the limited bags they purchased.

When the confused customers asked him to leave them alone, the prankster doubled down on his act, pointing out that they were only buying a few items and calling them stingy. He told them this was a Super Spar, not a small Spar, and suggested they should shop at smaller stores if they weren't going to buy lots of items because the store focused on a high turnover.

The two gentlemen became increasingly annoyed as the fake manager continued his lecture about their shopping choices, completely unaware they were being filmed for a prank video. Their frustration grew as he gave them no chance to explain themselves, leading to the tense moment where the prankster genuinely feared he might get tackled.

The incident shows the risks content creators face when filming prank videos, as not every target reacts positively to being put on the spot. The creator's caption revealed he genuinely worried the situation could have turned ugly when the customers started standing up for themselves against his fake authority.

Mzansi loves the next Leon Schuster

The viral prank collected over 15,000 reactions and 500 comments from South Africans who found the bold comedy entertaining, with many comparing the creator to legendary South African prankster Leon Schuster.

@seleke_botsime declared:

"This guy is fit to be the new Leon Schuster."

@mapastry enjoyed the content but complained:

"I love these pranks, maar my probleem is dat ek hoor nie Afrikaans nie."

@heydayzikay laughed:

"Finally, a man who can continue the legacy of Shucks."

@makhado_makhado expressed love:

"I love his guy, yooh!"

@kenneth462 noted:

"Funny how few people know about JP."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

