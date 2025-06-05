National anthem prank on newbies goes viral, and Mzansi can't stop laughing

The company Neighbourgood took to social media to share a video of newbies being pranked on their first day

The senior staff randomly sang South Africa's national anthem, leaving the new recruits confused

Mzansi netizens had a good laugh over the viral video, sharing that they too would enjoy working there

Mzansi erupts in laughter as 'Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika' turns into a viral initiation for a new employee at work. Image: The Goods Brigade

The working environment can be a minefield of unwritten rules, inside jokes, and, of course, the occasional harmless prank, often to embarrass the newcomer. But when the somberness of a national anthem is masked as a rite of passage?

Well, recently, South Africa laughed together over a viral video of just this. A new employee eager to impress and fit in was fooled into a perfectly coordinated prank where they sang a rendition of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika out of the blue.

The video, posted on June 3, 2025, quickly made the rounds on social media platforms, showcasing a group of seasoned colleagues welcoming a new employee. The setup was a seemingly formal gathering where everyone stood, one hand across the chest, as the iconic strains of the national anthem began to play. The newbie, naturally, followed suit, demonstrating respect and patriotism. However, as seriously as the recruit tried to “fit” in, she looked confused, which made the moment even funnier.

In a video posted by the company Neighbourgood, they shared their three new employees and gave them the ultimate welcome to the team. The video was captioned:

“Just a normal first day at work until it wasn’t. Welcome to the team, Ashley, Dionne and Tyra! 😂♥️"

Watch the TikTok video below:

A reminder of Ubuntu through laughter

Beyond the immediate hilarity, the video served as a heartwarming reminder of the spirit of Ubuntu. The senior colleagues weren't just playing a joke; they were inviting the newbies into their informal workplace family, demonstrating that while hard work is important, so is fostering a positive and enjoyable environment.

The online response to the video was overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing the notion that laughter can bring people together, even in Mzansi. As it turned out, this harmless and innocent prank, with a distinctly Mzansi sense of humour, became a heartwarming viral sensation, reminding us that all it takes is a laugh and a national anthem to unify Mzansi.

National anthem prank on newbies goes viral, and Mzansi can't stop laughing. Image: Neighbourgood

Mzansi reacts to the prank

Kim wrote:

“Dead. 😂 They were such good sports! 👏”

Lihle Boyce wrote:

“I love this version. 🥰 What a beautiful team of people.”

Maralize wrote:

"Now this is the real company culture we all want. 🤣🤣👍"

Lochrian_1 asked:

“Am I the only one completely in awe of this version of the anthem?”

Senzo Sibiya wrote:

“Naze nanescefe. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Phineas Elaine David

“Such a team player. 🤣🤣”

User wrote:

“This is so funny! 😂😂😂”

The Gallivanting Vegan wrote:

“Trauma on my first day. 😭🤣”

Tasneemabrahams98 said:

“Super sad I missed out.”

Lungelo Ngubane 🏳️‍🌈🇿🇦 wrote:

“Girl, I was waiting for the Afrikaans part. 😂”

