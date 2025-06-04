A pupil at a South African school amused the internet with her shenanigans displayed on the school premises

The young lady who recounted how she called out each teacher in the school by their first name left SA laughing

The educators' reaction entertained many, and the video went viral, sparking responses from Mzansi

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A pupil in South Africa has sparked a debate across social media after she took an unconventional route to addressing her teachers.

SA was amused as a pupil showcased how she called teachers by their first names. Image: Prestige College Hammanskraal

Source: Facebook

Brave learner calls teachers by their names

One student from Prestige College, Hammanskraal school, amused the online community with her antics.

The video shared by Prestige College, Hammanskraal on Facebook shows the different educators being addressed by their first names, a break from the traditional show of respect that’s long been the norm in schools across the country.

The teachers were shocked as murmurs and giggles rippled, with some gasping at the audacity, while others burst into laughter. The teacher’s expression shifts from confusion to amusement as she responds with a lighthearted.

While taking to the Facebook caption, Prestige College, Hammanskraal wrote:

"Some fun before the exams start! Meet some of the amazing teachers here at Prestige College!"

Many online users applauded the learner’s courage and cheeky humour, while others weighed in on the importance of maintaining respect in the classroom. While tradition plays a key role in discipline and order, some believe that more relaxed communication can foster better relationships and mutual understanding.

Whether viewed as humorous or rebellious, the learner's act has certainly ignited conversation across Mzansi, with many wondering: Are formal titles still necessary, or is the classroom due for a cultural shift?

One thing is clear in a world where learners are becoming increasingly vocal and expressive, the line between tradition and change continues to blur.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi is amused by learners' antics

South African people are buzzing with laughter after a pupil’s playful antics sparked widespread attention on social media. The student’s unconventional behaviour, which involved teasing teachers and showing off a unique sense of humour, has left many amused and entertained as they took to the comments section, saying:

Kirsten-Ann Toohey said:

"Phoebe is a favourite amongst the teachers, you can tell by their reactions."

Letshego Makutlwano Mocumi wrote:

"Jeff almost fainted."

Nonhlanhla Princess Mbele added:

"You can tell that ever since Jeff became a teacher... a student has never called him by his actual name."

Muanow KB Calvin replied:

"And you can’t do this if you don’t get 150/150 on maths and science, trust me."

Katlego Hlongwane commented:

"Mr Matsepe's reaction is my favourite, please, he was about to… let me keep quiet."

A pupil showcased how she called teachers by their first names, which amused SA. Image: Prestige College Hammanskraal

Source: Facebook

More teaching moments

Students at Riebeeckstad High School pulled off a hilarious prank, showing the positive student-teacher relationships that help create a more engaging learning environment.

Briefly News also reported on an educator who recently shared the sweet Valentine's Day gifts received from learners, highlighting the importance of teacher-pupil bonds in enhancing the classroom learning experience.

also reported on an educator who recently shared the sweet Valentine's Day gifts received from learners, highlighting the importance of teacher-pupil bonds in enhancing the classroom learning experience. A creative primary school teacher went viral with his innovative approach to teaching multiplication, turning Bruno Mars' hit song Apt. into a catchy math lesson that had students enthusiastically singing multiples of four.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News