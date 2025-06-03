A school principal was hilariously pranked by her teaching staff just as she walked into the staff room, catching her completely off guard

The video, recorded during a casual staff moment and shared on TikTok, captured the moment teachers stood frozen in quirky positions, from chairs to window gazes

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the moment, praising the principal’s fun-loving energy after she joined in the fun, with her humorous response

Teachers pulled off the ultimate prank on their school principal, who had no clue, and the internet enjoyed the joke and loved her response even more.

The viral video was shared by @emihle_mhlaba2 on TikTok, and viewers were in stitches watching the scene unfold.

Teachers freeze in place for laughs

In the clip, the school’s staff room looks completely normal, with the last few teachers still finding their perfect spots to join all the other teachers frozen mid-action. Some are seated holding their phones; others are perched on desks with one leg up. A few are standing on chairs, gazing dramatically out the window, while others are paused mid-walk as if someone hit the freeze button on life.

Then the unsuspecting principal walks in. She freezes, trying to make sense of the whole scene. After a moment of pure confusion, she cracks up, realises it's a prank, and belts out "I Gotta Feeling" by the Black Eyed Peas. The way she breaks into songs and dances like she's at a Friday night party takes the prank to a whole new level. When she finally loses it with laughter, the teachers drop the freeze act, and the whole room erupts with joy.

SA loves the cool principal

Social media users couldn’t stop raving about the moment, flooding the comment section to express how entertained they were. Many called the principal a legend for how cool and fun her reaction was. Some said they wished their bosses were half as chilled and full of good vibes.

Others were living for the diverse mix of staff at the school and how united they seemed in just having a good time.

User @reebs122 said:

"Can your principal be mine hle🤣."

User @Sindy Nzimande added:

"Cha ni (mo, you guys are) matured bengzohleka mina (I would have laughed) when she started singing 😂."

User @FLP commented:

"What a beautiful school & Teamwork. I like the principal's sense of humour 🥰."

User @LisaM_9 added:

"😹 No money for you, sorry. Kanti, why was she thinking we were doing this for money?

User @MaBonnie shared:

"And the winners are. The ones looking out the window."

User @Dj Khooolooo🖤MamaBashimane said:

"She is the Best. Love her vibe 🥰."

