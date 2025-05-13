A primary school teacher had her learners standing in a row while calling out their names without looking at them and pronouncing them perfectly

The video, shared on Facebook, was part of a viral online challenge that shows how well educators know their learners

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing how much they enjoyed watching the clip, with some saying teaching was the woman's calling

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A teacher called out all her learners' names, warming hearts online. Image: Josblog

Source: Facebook

A wholesome classroom moment had the internet in its feels after a teacher showed how well she knew her kids.

The heartwarming clip was shared on Facebook by Josblog, attracting massive views and over a thousand comments from social media users who sang the teacher's praise.

The teacher calls out learners' names

The teacher is tasked with identifying each learner's voice as they say 'Good morning' from behind her. Without turning around, she listens as learners recite the same greeting and flawlessly recognises each child. The classroom erupts in cheers every time she gets a voice right, reflecting the fun and excitement of the challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The kids are comfortable and connected with her, celebrating her success with happy reactions. After she calls the last one, the whole class celebrates with a loud cheer.

Watch the Facebook video here:

SA loves the teacher

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing how much they loved the video. Many praised the educator for forming a strong bond with her learners, calling her the teacher of the year. Some said such memories would stay in the learners' minds for as long as they lived. Others were impressed with the teacher's pronunciation of the names of African learners.

A social media account had many people touched by a cute video of a teacher and her learners. Image: Josblog

Source: Facebook

User @Matilda Iyamede Johnston Peters said:

"Oh! This shows how you are into the kids, you really know their voices. Thanks for all you do."

User @Ibekwe Chinwe commented:

"I love this, I was so scared cos it's risky. If you dare miss any name, they will not understand like adults will. Well ✔️ 👍 👌, I am happy that all of them felt important."

User @Juliet Ginika Madubuike added:

"I'm a teacher in the church for about 50 kids, when there's a power outage and everywhere is dark, and a child makes noise when I say be calm. Already know who made the noise just with the noise."

User @Alek Atem Biar

"She doesn’t even think their voices, she hears and knows them❤️❤️❤️ that’s mama there. All those kids are safe with her❤️."

User @Sabrina J. Bangura said:

"Don’t forget she said all their names correctly! So yes, we can all learn to pronounce different names! She’s a rockstar of a teacher!!! Those kids adore her!"

User @Lucille Ayorinde added:

"Teaching is a calling."

3 Briefly News articles after learners

After failing to convince his parents that the zero on a test was a 10, a seven-year-old boy told them that his brain switches off in class and doesn't come on again, and asked them to help.

A little girl was not ready to start her educational journey on her first day at the crèche and resisted entering the classroom as her teacher attempted to get her inside.

A cute Grade R learner told his mother he didn't want to return to his new school, begging her to take him to his old one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News