"Mothers Are a Blessing": Mom Surprises Her Child at Res with an Impressive Gesture, SA Raves
- A mother's love knows no bounds, and one mom in South Africa showcased just that in a video
- The lady surprised her son at rest with a beautiful gesture that not only touched him but also netizens
- Comments poured in from online users who filled the post with heartwarming messages, while some gushed
A mother recently left her son beaming with joy after pulling off a surprise visit to his university residence, complete with a home-cooked feast.
South African mom cooks for her son at res
In a touching display of love and care, the devoted mom arrived at her son's residence, where she headed straight to the kitchen area.
The surprise visit, which was posted under the handle @otsile_rsa4, was captured in a now-viral video, showcasing the moment the student's mother prepares delicious meals.
While taking to his TikTok caption, @otsile_rsa4 expressed how he felt about his mother's impressive grand gesture by saying:
"I love my mom."
The video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over 555K views along with thousands of likes and comments. Social media users have praised the mother’s gesture, with many calling it a beautiful reminder of the power of family support, especially for young people adjusting to campus life away from home.
The touching moment has since sparked a trend among parents, with some promising to surprise their children in a similar fashion.
Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:
SA is in awe of the mom's gesture
The online community reacted as they took to the comments section raving over the student's mom while some shared their thoughts.
It's.ntando said:
"My mom cooked for me and my roommate at home and brought it to res but she couldn't really get into my res cause she came late, and she was gonna miss taxi, so my roommate and I met her at the rank."
Her shared:
"My aunt also did that last year, first semester."
Abobantu wrote:
"She definitely cleaned that stove first because sweety, a res stove can never be that spotless."
Mr Hale cracked a joke, saying:
"You failed her deep down, she thinks, why didn't you get yourself a res wife to do such things?"
Misscommenter replied:
"If not too much water, it's too much salt, if not salt, it's my rice being undercooked, if not rice, my pap burns. I've given up and am eating my cereals."
Zee Muna stated:
"Mothers are a blessing."
Username026 commented:
"Boy, appreciate her, please."
More heartwarming family-related stories
- Briefly News previously reported that a video of a student being dropped off at res in a taxi left online users in their feelings.
- A loving mother went to his son's university residence and cooked dinner for him. @otsile_rsa4 posted a video on TikTok of the moment. His mom can be seen doing her thing in the kitchen, peeling onions and putting in a sausage.
- One loving mother went above and beyond to make sure her daughter arrived safely at res and settled in well.
