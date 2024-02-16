A TikTok video of a mother cleaning her daughter's res room has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok post revealed that the mother had driven all the way from Mpumalanga to Durban to make sure her daughter was settled

The video left many netizens feeling heart-warmed and others encouraged the daughter to make her mom proud

A mother travelled from Mpumalanga to Durban to ensure her daughter was settled in at res. Image: @luthando.nkosi

One loving mother went above and beyond to make sure her daughter arrived safely at res and settled in well.

Mpumalanga mom goes the extra mile for daughter

A TikTok video shared by Luthando Athandwa Nkosi (@luthando.nkosi) shows the mother busy cleaning her daughter's student accommodation as she sweeps the floor.

The grateful daughter thanked her mother for driving all the way from Mpumalanga to Durban to make sure she was well settled in res.

"Doing my third year and mom still pulls through for me every time," Luthando said in her post.

See the heartwarming video below:

SA shows mom and daughter love

The video tugged at the hearts of many Mzansi viewers as they responded with sweet comments and advice, encouraging Luthando to focus on school and make her mother proud.

gladyskakgisomhla said:

"I did the same for my daughter, from Johannesburg to UWC Cape Town. Now she is studying for her master's degree."

Yolanda Makhanya commented:

"Please make her proud."

Mahlase❤️ commented:

"Make your mama proud. I'm 24 and I don't know what mother's love feels like."

user5636173617574 wrote:

"My sister did this for her son's room in the UK, white students kept asking when is the cleaning lady comming to clean their rooms."

Asanda reacted:

"Planned kids."

sisigumbi commented:

"Indlela esikhombisa uthando esinalo ngani ♥️"

Mvundlane09 said:

"Ungamphoxi focus eskoleni!"

GIRLANOTHER wrote:

"Wee! Waze wanenhlanhla ube nomama okuthanda ngalendlela ngiyakubongisa ngicela nawe umphathe kahle umama wakho,mama you are the best mom."

Mom rents taxi to drive son to res

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a video of a student being dropped off at res in a taxi left online users in their feelings.

A TikTok video shared by @otsile_rsa4 shows a woman in a taxi and a young man driving off to res.

The gentleman revealed that his mom rented a taxi to drop him off at his student accommodation. The guy can be seen in the taxi having a ball of a time as they drive him to res.

