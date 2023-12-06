A woman showed people the total cost of her trip to Mpumalanga with friends after hiring a car

The lady documented the road trip that she had in South Africa, and it looked like it was a big adventure

Many people were fascinated to see how much food, transport and accommodation cost in Mpumalanga

A lady got 30,000 views because of her Mpumalanga holiday. The lady showed people how much fun she had had with friends.

A TikTok video shows a woman's Mpumalanga trip with her friends, and they had a blast on a budget. Image: @masentle.mhlongo

Many who watched the video were inspired to travel to Mpumalanga. Online users were clamouring for more details about the trip.

Lady goes to Mpumalanga with friends

A woman @masentle.mhlongo had fun in Mpumalanga. She took a road trip, and renting a car cost them R7000 for four days, she detailed that they got a portion of the money back afterwards. The accommodation was R1 900 per person for four days at Maloth Park.

The lady also detailed how much food cost them, which was R1000, while alcohol was R1 500.

In a helpful move, the TikTokker showed the rest of the prices for her and her friends' activities, including quad biking, go-karting and a game drive. See her TikTok photo post by clicking here.

Mpumalanga trip in South Africa

Online users were amazed by how much the woman was able to enjoy the province on the budget. Many commented, asking for more details about the Mpumalanga trip.

Palesa Moloi asked:

"Where did you rent the car ?"

Nthabi the creator replied:

"Europcar they allow rentals without a debit card while the others need a debit card."

Dii_Neo wanted to know:

"Where did you book for the activities?"

Nthabi answered:

"Hey, so the place we were staying at had a “information center “ and you can also ask the host to help and you call and book beforehand."

Nosihle joked about the warthog in the pics:

'"Justice for Pumba."

Mozambique trip fascinates South Africa

People love to see how others have fun without breaking the bank. One woman showed her cheap trip to Mozambique.

Woman spent R7k on Cape Town getaway for a week

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman's solo Cape Town trip, shared on TikTok, has motivated people to consider solo trips.

Her seven-day video montage shows how enriching and inexpensive travelling can be. The woman's getaway displays the adventures she got up to at the stunning Western Cape destination.

With a R7,000 budget, the savvy woman gave netizens an idea of how the money was spent on accommodation, travelling expenses, food and activities.

