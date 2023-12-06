A woman in Gauteng got a chance to do a trolley dash at a Pick 'n Pay just in time for the festive season

Mayfield Square shopping centre in Daveyton allowed the customer to shop the whole store for free

Many people thought the lady made quick, smart moves that would help her family in the long run

One woman left people envious after winning a trolley dash. The lady got to have her field day at Pick'n Pay without spending a dime.

A TikTok video shows a woman's Pick 'n Pay trolley dash that impresses Mzansi. Image: @mayfielsquare

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman running in the Pick 'n Pay at Mayfield Square received over 4,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people impressed by her shopping choices.

Woman shops wisely in Pick 'n Pay trolley dash

A lady showed people the best way to do a trolley dash in a video posted by @mayfieldsquare. Tebogo Montja got a chance to shop for her household, and she grabbed all the necessities.

In the post, Tebogo put bags of rice, meat, milk and more. Watch the clip:

Mzansi applauds woman's trolley dash

Many people were impressed by how the woman approached her trolley dash challenge. Online users praised the lady for making wise grocery choices.

Precious said:

"She is fast, congratulations."

khomotso kgopa commented:

"She’s my future mom. Very smart."

estherpaulsen22 applauded:

"Now that's a trolley dash!"

MissT added:

"Now this is the lady of the house. kudos to her."

Modiki was impressed:

"She did well and got serious essentials."

Woman wins thousands worth of groceries

A woman did her shopping as usual, Pick 'n Pay. The lady's bill was R6 000, but she won a competition and paid next to nothing.

Lady shows R4k PnP groceries, viewers dish budget tips

Briefly News previously reported that a woman's monthly grocery shopping was all the rave. The lady told people how much she paid to maintain her home for a month.

Online users were amused after seeing the woman in Benoni's shopping haul. Many people wondered whether Pick 'n Pay was value for money.

A creator on TikTok @averagechanelnotcoco13 made a video showing people she spent R4 000 on her monthly Pick ' Pay shopping. The clip showed that she mainly bought food with some kitchen products.

