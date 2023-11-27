A South African woman shared her Black Friday grocery shopping strategy on TikTok, revealing how she saved R1,559.25 at Checkers

The savvy shopper stuck to buying only items that were on special and used her Xtra Savings rewards card to maximize her savings

The woman's impressive savings haul garnered praise from TikTok users, who applauded her innovative shopping approach

A woman saved a lot of money while shopping black Friday deals. Image: @jousaffamamma

A South African woman took to social media to share a video of how she saved BIG on Black Friday.

The lead-up to Black Friday is often filled with excitement and anticipation as people eagerly await the start of the sales. This sense of excitement can be contagious, making the shopping experience even more enjoyable.

Woman saves over R1.5K on groceries

Tiktokker @jousaffamamma posted a video showing her trolley filled and overflowing with various products grocery items that were on special at Checkers.

She showed how she got a massive saving of R1 559 25 at the till after swiping her Xtra Savings rewards card.

In the comments section, the woman shared that she made sure to stick to buying items that were on special only. Shu! Talk about a good game plan and scoring a great deal.

Black Friday impresses Mzansi

Many netizens were impressed by how the woman managed to save so much money during her Black Friday grocery run.

Kareemah786 commented:

"Now that's what I call a HUGE flex after that total dropped!!!! ."

Gerda Best said:

"En dis hkm ek my kaart na die tyd swipe. Love to see hw it drops."

Maryks replied:

"Wow dis amazing."

@Neyney-MrsV said:

"Smart shopper indeed."

Cindy J commented:

"Same, bill was R2300 but paid R800."

Ansoné Swart replied:

"Wens ons pay eers Maandag."

