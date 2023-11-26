In a viral TikTok video, a South African man, @tebatsotk0, reveals jaw-dropping Black Friday deals at Markhams

@tebatsotk0 becomes a sensation as her TikTok video showcases the incredible discounts

The video sparks widespread amazement in Mzansi as viewers express astonishment at the incredible price reductions during the Black Friday sale

In the midst of the Black Friday frenzy, a TikTok video has surfaced that has left Mzansi residents in awe of the unbelievable discounts available at the popular men's clothing store, Markhams.

This viral TikTok video shows a South African woman's jaw-dropping Black Friday deals at Markhams. Image: @tebatsotk0

Source: TikTok

The video, posted by user @tebatsotk0, showcases a South African woman's incredible haul, featuring jeans priced at an astonishing R69 and luxurious jackets at just R200.

Woman shares Markhams' Balck Friday deals

@tebatsotk0's TikTok video takes viewers on a virtual shopping spree through Markhams, revealing racks filled with discounted clothing items that seem almost too good to be true. The South African shopper proudly displays her finds, emphasising the remarkable Black Friday deals that made her purchases not only stylish but incredibly budget-friendly.

Take a look:

Mzansi shocked at prices

As the video gained traction, Mzansi viewers flooded the comments section expressing their shock and excitement at the unheard-of price reductions. The Black Friday bargains showcased in the Markhams video became a hot topic of conversation, with many users sharing their own experiences and encouraging others to take advantage of the incredible deals during this annual shopping extravaganza.

Read comments:

Zinhle Njapha607 was sad:

“I went to Markham in Gateway and Dololo iSale”

GCINA got it good:

“I got a jacket that was R1099, I bought it with R175.”

JOSEPH*NT joked:

“Christmas will hear from you ”

Putin felt defeated:

“lapho I get paid at the end of the month,ngizofika ziphelile”

Black Friday in Gauteng misses the mark

Briefly News reported that Black Friday in 2023 was a bit different. The day of guaranteed big bargains inspired by American tradition usually brings excitement.

South African stores anticipated crowds to spend big like in previous years. Various factors, including weather, could have kept people away from shops.

A look at malls in Johannesburg showed that Black Friday did not end in chaos over sales. Stores in Johannesburg malls were full just like any other payday weekend.

