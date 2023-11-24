African comedian William Last's recent TikTok video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a hilarious skit involving a lion

The video, which shows Last pretending a lion is ramming into his car and then hilariously struggling with a non-cooperative seatbelt, has become a viral sensation

Mzansi netizens couldn't contain their laughter as they watched William Last playfully panic in the video

In the vast landscape of TikTok, where creativity knows no bounds, South African comedian William Last has once again proven his comic genius with a video that has left Mzansi in stitches.

The hilarious clip, shared by @williamlast_krm, features Last's unique take on a wild encounter with a lion, coupled with a comical twist involving a stubborn seatbelt.

Mzansi comedian's hilarious lion encounter

The video begins with Last reacting to a video clip of a lion running headfirst into a car. Without missing a beat, Last seamlessly incorporates himself into the scene, pretending the lion has targeted his vehicle. He is a brilliant comedian!

Take a look:

Mzansi laughs at the comedic genius

As the video made its rounds on TikTok, Mzansi users flooded the comments section with expressions of joy and laughter. Last's ability to turn a potentially frightening encounter into a laugh-out-loud moment resonated with viewers, showcasing the universal appeal of humour in unexpected situations.

Read some of the comments:

Ydgbigmanjason laughed:

“The seatbelt does this when you are always in trouble ”

EDITS.BY.BLXKKIE said:

“That pain when you know that you can't do anything about it”

Yani RU Gemini loved it:

“The seat belt is a paid actor”

@tasherzms shared:

“The confidence to get out was crushed by a roar”

