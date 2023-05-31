William Last took part in a dance challenge alongside a popular content creator, and the video went viral

The Botswana comedian stayed true to character and pulled his legendary facial expressions during the dance routine

TikTok users wanted to see more of Williams's dancing and said the short video was not enough

Botswana comedian William Last KRM is used to churning out viral videos making funny impressions for his 12,6 million followers on his TikTok page.

Video of William Last KRM and Natasha Palesa Kemon goes viral

The funny man recently joined forces with a content creator from his home country Natasha Palesa Kemon to do a trending dance.

The Botswana natives danced to the amapiano hit song Kunkra by Daliwonga & Myztro, and their clip went viral with 373 000 views.

TikTok users amused by William Last's comedic performance

William had people dying from laughter because he pulled animated expressions during the choreographed dance.

Many wondered if the comedian was capable of being serious because it seemed like all he does goof around 24/7.

Watch the video posted by @user8rven3s50e below:

William's funny dance leaves TikTok users dead with laughter

@ngomana44 said:

"I always wanted to be the first person to comment but it seems like other people sleep here.‍♂️William you made my day. "

@brandosdasilva mentioned:

"William the stress-free human being. "

@shishi_0406 commented:

"That last move is necessary and needed again."

@malehloa_ wrote:

"I’d have messed this up as soon as he started making those faces."

@whackheadonay stated:

"I am not impressed with the camera angle on the last move at all."

@mdornie said:

"William for the first time didn't mess up. Big ups."

Sakhumzi_Blou added:

"I wonder if William can be serious even if it's for a minute?"

@tebohokennethtsha posted:

"Unexpected combo."

