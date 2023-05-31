Amapiano might not be a Canadian genre of music, but it has not stopped this babe from throwing down

TikTok user @kacyrondeau shared a new clip of her dancing to a vibey track, and she delivered

Mzansi people love this woman and are always blown away by her skilled and fire dance moves

This Canadian babe has been dropping moves to amapiano tracks on the people of South Africa can’t get enough. Her most recent dance video sent people into weekend mode!

Amapiano is a proudly Mzansi genre that has reached literally every corner of the globe. Seeing videos like this one makes SA peeps really proud.

Canadian women busts fire dance moves to amapiano in TikTok video

TikTok user @kacyrondeau shared another lit video of her dancing to amapiano. This woman has the moves, and no one can deny it.

Watch her groove as if the land of Mzansi runs in her veins:

The people of Mzansi hype their girl in the comments

SA peeps are here for this Canadian woman’s groove. They love her videos and are always amazed by the way she dances to amapiano.

Read some of the hype:

user1868MissT spread the love:

“ I love you.”

Michael Juliet492 said:

“I love this it's cool, and I love the way you do your facial expression.”

Rara360 is a fan:

“I wondered where you had gone. Happy for a new post.”

Michael Anthony is here for it:

“❤️”

Sheena price howled:

“Ate”

