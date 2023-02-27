A Canadian couple left Mzansi in flames with an awesome TikTok dance clip they did to amapiano

TikTok user @kacyrondeau and her man did Mzansi proud with their fire dance moves and lit energy

Mzansi people applauded the couple, especially the woman, in the comment section

Mzansi people love seeing other nationalities being fueled by the music of our people. A Canadian woman and her man showed people flames in a TikTok dance clip where they busted moves to an amapiano track.

Canadian woman and her man did Mzansi proud when dancing to amapiano on TikTok. Image: TikTok / @kacyrondeau

Source: TikTok

Amapiano is a proudly Mzansi genre that has taken the world by groove. Just like this beautiful couple, so many others from all parts of the world have felt the beats in their soul.

Interracial Canadian couple drop fire TikTok dance clip to amapiano track

TikTok user @kacyrondeau shared a video of her and her man giving life to an already lit amapiano track. There is no denying these two can dance, and they did justice to this trending dance challenge. Pure flames!

Take a look:

Mzansi screams over awesome TikTok dance clip representing amapiano

Yes, this is what we love to see! Mzansi people feel honoured when other nationalities appreciate our music and even more so when they dance as if their blood ran through the mother land! This clip had people extremely excited.

Read some of the hype:

@thaa_bishh said:

“Wait wait why is she doing it better than anyone❤️❤️”

@Karabo Fortunate said:

“As the creators of this trend. South Africa approves ”

@Nkosinomusa Ngwenya said:

“She nailed it”

@mul_7991_nox said:

“Giiiirrrrrrll you're awesome ”

@Bokang said:

“That time I don't even know this danceMs ma'am ate and left no crumbs”

@cassandragayles66 said:

“Yasssssss girl you did that ”

