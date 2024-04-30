An elderly man was captured hilariously dancing and singing his lungs out at a funeral

The madala pretended to be a choirmaster who was frustrated with his singers who were not doing as they were told

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Netizens laughed after an elderly man had a good time at a funeral. Images: @Alan Thornton, @Nick David

Source: Getty Images

A video of an old man singing and dancing at a funeral left South African online users in stitches.

In the clip uploaded by @thembi6621, people are at a graveyard. They are singing a hymn. However, one elderly man was not feeling the energy. He got up and tried leading them with his bubbly energy. He sang his lungs out as he danced. The people who attended the funeral tried to keep up with him - hilarious.

He even went as far as roasting the singers, saying they must not sing like they are ill. There is no denying that the man was vocally gifted. He probably sang in a choir during his younger days.

Elderly man sings at funeral

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video garnered over 61k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@aphiwem36 commented:

"Me emngcwabeni kamashonisa ." (This is me during my loanshark's funeral)

@Nosipho-Khwela-Dlamini❤️ wrote:

"Ngcela nicule nkosi yami ." (Please sing along guys)

@Lindiwe said:

"Nimphakele kqala,after nipha umndeni ." (He should be one of the first people to get a plate of food)

@YBE joked:

"Surely nomufi uyafa iyhleko la Akhona." (Surely the person who dies is also laughing where they are)

@Thabiso Makhaye#Romans 8 vs 39 adored:

"Energy kuhlekwa ngempela noma kshoniwe ." (There's laughter even during death)

@thandekanyoni3 laughed:

"He found his personal choir."

@thandekatdkndawond loved:

"I give him my invitation to my funeral ‍♀️."

Gauteng gogo have a good time at funeral

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Joburg gogo who danced hard at a funeral.

One gogo was on her own mission at a funeral, grooving as if it were a Friday night. Bystanders couldn’t understand what was going on, but the people of Mzansi were here for it. A video was captured of an old lady who was grooving hard at a funeral. TikTok user @savage_queen465 shared the clip, laughing at the jive this elderly woman was serving.

